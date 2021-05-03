Students in service: Grand Island Central Catholic hits the streets to help

Hanssen said the school’s focus on volunteerism often carries over into other aspects of students’ lives. She said there have been GICC students who go on to work in construction careers like project managers after volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. Other windows of opportunity open for students, Hanssen said.

“We’ve had kids who have wanted to do an internship with somewhere we volunteered,” she said. “We’ve had kids go on to do mission work.”

Koralewski said doing community service is leading him to get more involved in school activities.

“Hopefully I can expand on (community service),” he said. “Next year, I’m looking for more leadership positions at school.”

The day of service involves students grades 6-12, along with teachers.

“You always hear negative things about kids these days; I did not see any kids goofing around,” Hanssen said. “The kids got a lot accomplished.”

A great deal of satisfaction comes with those accomplishments, Koralewski said.

“The best is at the end when you look back and see what you’ve done for your community,” he said.