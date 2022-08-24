The Nebraska student journalism censorship saga

The end of the Northwest Saga is not the first time student censorship issues have cropped up in Nebraska.

In 2009, an administrator blocked an editorial in Bellevue East High School’s student newspaper, the Tom Tom, urging students to attend school board meetings The story was pulled from the newspaper, the principal suggesting students should instead attend student council meetings, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Student Press Law Center.

In 2020, a student-journalist at North Platte High School attempted to report on the school’s racial tension after a Confederate flag was spotted on a student’s truck in the school parking lot.

North Platte’s principal, citing the article’s potential for causing “substantial disruption,” blocked publication in the student newspaper, The Bulldog.

In 2021, Omaha Westside High School journalism students objected when their student newspaper, Westside Wired, became subject to a prior review policy enacted the previous summer.The students said the censorship violated their First Amendment rights. Westside administrators contended otherwise. Omaha Westside officials, including Superintendent Mike Lucas, invoked the Hazelwood case.

Censorship attempts like these aren’t uncommon in Nebraska, according to Mike Hiestand, SPLC senior legal counsel. “Given its size, we hear from Nebraska students and journalism advisers way more than we should.”

John Bender, a journalism professor at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said ”Having some means of having a public dialogue about issues that are before the public and hearing a diversity of voices makes it possible for us to work together as a society to make democracy work.

“I think that is equally true for high school journalism.”

Bender was executive director of the Nebraska High School Press Association for nearly 16 years.

Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld has introduced two bills in the last five years that would have protected free speech for student journalists and their advisors. Both failed to overcome a filibuster.