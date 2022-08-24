 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The Nebraska student journalism censorship saga

  • 0

The end of the Northwest Saga is not the first time student censorship issues have cropped up in Nebraska.

In 2009, an administrator blocked an editorial in Bellevue East High School’s student newspaper, the Tom Tom, urging students to attend school board meetings The story was pulled from the newspaper, the principal suggesting students should instead attend student council meetings, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Student Press Law Center.

In 2020, a student-journalist at North Platte High School attempted to report on the school’s racial tension after a Confederate flag was spotted on a student’s truck in the school parking lot.

North Platte’s principal, citing the article’s potential for causing “substantial disruption,” blocked publication in the student newspaper, The Bulldog.

In 2021, Omaha Westside High School journalism students objected when their student newspaper, Westside Wired, became subject to a prior review policy enacted the previous summer.The students said the censorship violated their First Amendment rights. Westside administrators contended otherwise. Omaha Westside officials, including Superintendent Mike Lucas, invoked the Hazelwood case.

People are also reading…

Censorship attempts like these aren’t uncommon in Nebraska, according to Mike Hiestand, SPLC senior legal counsel. “Given its size, we hear from Nebraska students and journalism advisers way more than we should.”

John Bender, a journalism professor at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said ”Having some means of having a public dialogue about issues that are before the public and hearing a diversity of voices makes it possible for us to work together as a society to make democracy work.

“I think that is equally true for high school journalism.”

Bender was executive director of the Nebraska High School Press Association for nearly 16 years.

Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld has introduced two bills in the last five years that would have protected free speech for student journalists and their advisors. Both failed to overcome a filibuster.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

0 Comments

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

You could own a slice of Princess Diana's and Prince Charles' wedding cake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts