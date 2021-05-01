Two Grand Island Public Schools teachers win state awards

Jakubowski said being honored by NCPA has special meaning to her, as she has helped connect her students with the program.

“From writing nominations for eighth graders when I taught at Walnut Middle School to supporting NCPA students in my classroom at GISH, I have seen firsthand the opportunities the academy provides for our kids,” she said. “Being nominated and chosen as NCPA’s High School Teacher of the Year means so much because it comes from the students and they are the reason we do what we do.”

Making connections with her students is essential to being a teacher, Jakubowski said.

“Throughout my career in education, I have learned that the foundation of teaching is forming solid relationships and for kids to feel like they have someone in their corner; this award reaffirms that they feel supported and that is what matters,” she said.

Grand Island Senior High School Executive Principal Jeff Gilbertson said Jakubowski’s recognition is “well-deserved.”

“I am very proud of Mrs. Jakubowski and the impact she has had on so many of our students,” Gilbertson said. “Mrs. Jakubowski is a tireless worker and a remarkable leader. We are honored to have her at GISH.”