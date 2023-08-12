KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney hosted its summer commencement Friday at the Health and Sports Center on campus.

Chancellor Doug Kristensen conferred degrees for 210 graduate and undergraduate students during the ceremony, with Juliann Sebastian delivering the keynote address.

Sebastian served as dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing from October 2011 to July 2023. She made nursing education a priority for the university system and state of Nebraska, strengthening programs and partnerships to address the critical need for these health care professionals, particularly in rural communities.

The student speaker was Morgan Daubert of Omaha, who earned a master’s degree in physical education with a pedagogy emphasis.

A third-generation UNK graduate, Daubert received a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education in 2021. Since then, she’s taught physical education at Woodbrook Elementary in the Elkhorn Public Schools district. She also coaches girls basketball at Elkhorn’s North Ridge Middle School and serves as director of aquatics at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha.

As an undergraduate, Daubert participated in numerous campus organizations and events and served on search committees for the College of Arts and Sciences dean and faculty positions.

University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark also addressed the graduates.

Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laue, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.

Area graduates include:

ALBION: Jeffrey Schwartz, Education Specialist, School Superintendent; Keiley Tisthammer, Bachelor of Science, Applied Health Science, Cum Laude

BOELUS: Amanda Bonczynski, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education

CAIRO: Danielle Hesnault, Bachelor of Science, Radiography

CENTRAL CITY: Megan Dubois, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Art Education; Ariel Paup, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling

CLARKS: Rachelle Reimers, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences

ELBA: Jacob Paczosa, Master of Athletic Training, Athletic Training

GIBBON: Nathaniel Allan, Bachelor of Science, Recreation Management, Honorable Mention; Devin Stroh, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution

GRAND ISLAND: Miguel Baeza Aguilera, Master of Science in Education, Higher Education Student Affairs; Laura Blomstedt, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education; Sarah Chandler, Master of Science, Health Sciences; Kayla Ensz-Darrough, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies; Maria Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science, Radiography; Frederic Graves, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Alyssa Mullinix, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Jessica Rios Alvarado, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction; Carol Wieck, Master of Arts in Education, Physical Education; Hannah Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Education, Communication Disorders, Honorable Mention

GREELEY: Ragan Wood, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies, Summa Cum Laude

HAMPTON: Jacey Klassen, Bachelor of Science, Family Science

HASTINGS: Chloé Callan, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Dacey Hampton, Bachelor of Science, Applied Health Science; Meghan Kohtz, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences; Jaimie Reeves, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies; Carrisa Sanchez, Master of Science in Education, Speech Language Pathology; Dayton Sealey, Master of Arts in Education, Exercise Science Education

KEARNEY: Noah Bartlett, Bachelor of Science, Sports Management; Emily Burkink, Bachelor of Science, Applied Health Science; April Christman, Master of Science in Education, STEM Education; Samuel Clinch, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Mark Honomichl, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling; River Mefferd, Bachelor of Arts, International Studies; Beth Montag, Master of Science in Education, Learning, Design & Technology; Stefanie Neal, Education Specialist, Counseling Education; Abigail Osterholt, Bachelor of Science, Physical Science; Aaron Peterson, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship Pre-K-8; Alyssa Prososki, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship 7-12; Haley Schall, Master of Arts in Education, Kinesiology & Sport Sciences Education; Arlene Soria, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences; Christopher Walkemeyer, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction; Amy Worley, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling

KENESAW: Austin Klatt, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

MCCOOL JUNCTION: Aundrea Morner, Master of Science in Education, STEM Education

MINDEN: Alexandra Bauer, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies, Cum Laude

ORD: Brett Hinrichs, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration

SHELBY: Tanner Kuhn, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction

SHELTON: Matthew Walter, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship 7-12

SPALDING: Valeria Lozano, Master of Science in Education, Higher Education Student Affairs