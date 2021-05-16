UNK hosting health sciences summer camp for high schoolers

The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting one-day summer camps in both Kearney and Grand Island for high school students interested in health care careers.

The Health Science Explorers camps are open to students entering grades nine through 12 wanting to learn more about health care professions and UNK’s Health Sciences programs.

There are two locations and four dates to choose from. The Health Science Explorers camps are scheduled for June 18 and July 8 at UNK’s Kearney campus. Grand Island will host camps June 24 and July 13. Each camp runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes a light breakfast, lunch and snacks.

In Kearney, students will begin the day at the Bruner Hall of Science before heading to the Health Science Education Complex on campus for hands-on activities. The Grand Island camps start at College Park, 3180 W. U.S. Highway 34, followed by interactive activities at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Campers will explore topics related to health care, engage in simulations and case studies and attend sessions designed to learn more about a variety of health care professions. Each camp also features a panel discussion with area providers from different health care fields.

The camp costs $50 per student. Register at unk.edu/explorers. The registration deadline is two weeks prior to each camp date.