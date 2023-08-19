LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred about 600 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Chancellor Rodney Bennett presided over the commencement ceremony.

Central Nebraska students earning degrees include:

AURORA: Sydney Meyer, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science with high distinction

BENEDICT: Brynley Klein, Graduate Studies, Master of Science

BROKEN BOW: Kalayah A. Ironshell, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts

BURWELL: Trent Marshall, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education

CENTRAL CITY: Alexander Steinke, Graduate Studies, Master of Music

GRAND ISLAND: Cheyenne Covarrubias, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Jordan C. Engle, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Education; Rachel Funk, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy; Esmeralda Ramirez-Crispin, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Benjamin Willnerd, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Jeraldin Zurita-Meza, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts

HASTINGS: Elizabeth Molnar, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

KEARNEY: Amber Alexander, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Education; Emma Bragg, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Francesca Padgett, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts

KENESAW: Victoria Wehrman, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management

MARQUETTE: Nathan Olsufka, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science

RAVENNA: Jaden Lewandowski, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

ST. PAUL: Austin Schulte, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts

SHELTON: Miranda Federico, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences