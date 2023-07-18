OMAHA — The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2023 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.

To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above.

To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.

College of Allied Health Professions

RADIOGRAPHY: Rachel Rodriguez Sanchez of Alda; Laney Stunkel of Ansley; Kesha DeGroff of Broken Bow; Danielle Hesnault of Cairo; Sydney Kerr of Hastings; Riley Cope, Aurora Junge and Carlos Valdivia of Kearney; Caitlin Nelson of Petersburg; and Alexis Sack of St. Paul.

RADIATION THERAPY; Brittany Roberts of Phillips

College of Nursing

LINCOLN DIVISION: Teagan Abbott and Savannah Harper of Hastings, Kate Bergen of Henderson, Jersie Frerichs of Juniata, and Elizabeth Bauer of Spalding.

KEARNEY DIVISION: Jordyn Barbee of Ayr; Shelby Hostetler of Cairo; Kaylee Rhoades of Dunning; Matty Hoskins of Gibbon; Samantha Thornton of Grand Island; Morgan Guernsey, Kari Struebing and Katherine Zajac of Kearney; Morgan Miller of Minden; Faith Kinney of Petersburg; and Adrienne Falk and Tyler Pawloski of Pleasanton.

NORTHERN DIVISION (NORFOLK): Sydney Wells of St. Paul.

OMAHA CAMPUS; Lauren Sorrell.

College of Pharmacy

Jesica Spanel of Anselmo, Joshua Meyer of Hastings, Cora Svoboda of Ord, Tara Buettner of St. Edward, and Noah Jensen of Scotia.

College of Dentistry

DENTAL HYGIENE: Capri Dethlefs of Rockville, and Jadie Rother of Wolbach.

DENTAL: Sophia Pankratz of Hastings.