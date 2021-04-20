WATCH NOW: Cedar Hollow teacher receives a big award

“The progress with some of her students has been simply amazing. It has been so amazing that it has brought parents of those students to tears. She helps them find their voice. Ronda serves as a model for effective Verbal Behavior instruction,” O’Grady wrote.

Mazour says Kruger “gives the absolute totality of her being to her students, and if possible takes that even one step farther when working with students on the spectrum. She is committed both in the classroom and out, including the middle of the night when she will wake up with an idea as to how serve her students better. Ronda will do WHATEVER it takes for her students to be successful.”

Fifth-grade teacher Heather Gosda says Kruger is a key leader in Cedar Hollow’s special education program. “And she makes it look easy. She is organized. She is well-liked by our entire staff and on a number of times, she makes us all laugh. She is the least boastful person I know. But, she hustles. Yes, Ronda is often one of the first staff members at school daily. And one of the last ones to leave. Ronda works hard every day!”

Kruger always knew she was going to be a teacher. When she was young, she babysat, taught swimming lessons and it just “went from there. So it was just kind of a love right from the start.”