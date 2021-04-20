WATCH NOW: Cedar Hollow teacher receives a big award

Coworkers and administrators rave about the work Ronda Kruger does in her classroom at Cedar Hollow School.
Kruger teaches special education to kids with significant disabilities. She also works with students who need extra help in reading and math.
School psychologist Tara Retzlaff says Kruger teaches with energy and enthusiasm all day and every day.
“I have never once been in her room when kids were not engaged,” Retzlaff says.
Ryan O’Grady, director of special services for Northwest Public Schools, and Cedar Hollow Principal Scott Mazour say she inspires them and has made them better administrators.
In his 30 years as an educator, Mazour knows of no one more committed to her students than Kruger.
“Whenever I enter her classroom she is asking for her students to give their all, as she is doing for them, and they respond because they innately know that Ronda will do whatever in her power to support their success,” he says.
Kruger, who is in her 10th year at Cedar Hollow, was surprised April 9 when she received the Friend of Autism Award from the Nebraska Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) Network. The comments above come from the nomination letters submitted by Retzlaff, Mazour and O’Grady.
This year’s ASD convention was held online. The Cedar Hollow staff members were invited into the gymnasium on April 9, supposedly to watch the convention’s keynote speaker. State ASD coordinator Annette Wragge started talking about the recipient of this year’s Friend of Autism Award. When Kruger figured out that Wragge was talking about her, “the tears came,” Kruger said. Her face mask turned “all soggy wet” from the tears.
Kruger’s family, on hand for the award, had been hiding in the locker room.
Kruger is retiring from teaching this spring. Her last day of work will be May 20.
The Aurora native says working with special education kids “is so fulfilling because they’re so excited to learn, and it’s so good to see that light bulb go off in their head.”
She likes working with all students. “I think kids in general like to learn,” she said. “When you teach kids, they are always thanking you every day, through their smiles and their hugs and the love they give you.”
O’Grady has known Kruger for 11 years “and each year I am blown away at her contributions to students with disabilities,” he wrote in his nomination letter. “She is always interested in doing the best for not only her students but all students in the building.”
Kruger uses a methodology called Verbal Behavior.
“The progress with some of her students has been simply amazing. It has been so amazing that it has brought parents of those students to tears. She helps them find their voice. Ronda serves as a model for effective Verbal Behavior instruction,” O’Grady wrote.
Mazour says Kruger “gives the absolute totality of her being to her students, and if possible takes that even one step farther when working with students on the spectrum. She is committed both in the classroom and out, including the middle of the night when she will wake up with an idea as to how serve her students better. Ronda will do WHATEVER it takes for her students to be successful.”
Fifth-grade teacher Heather Gosda says Kruger is a key leader in Cedar Hollow’s special education program. “And she makes it look easy. She is organized. She is well-liked by our entire staff and on a number of times, she makes us all laugh. She is the least boastful person I know. But, she hustles. Yes, Ronda is often one of the first staff members at school daily. And one of the last ones to leave. Ronda works hard every day!”
Kruger always knew she was going to be a teacher. When she was young, she babysat, taught swimming lessons and it just “went from there. So it was just kind of a love right from the start.”
She has two brothers who teach. Her sister’s husband taught, and a sister-in-law is also a teacher.
After graduating from Aurora High School in 1974, Kruger received an education degree from what is now the University of Nebraska at Kearney with endorsements in physical education and coaching.
She began her teaching career with a year in Byron, followed by five years in Minden. After staying at home with her kids, she returned to teaching at Knickrehm Elementary, where she worked for six years.
She has focused on special education for 14 years. That interest sprouted when she helped with Special Olympics. She got her special education endorsement after graduating from UNK.
Kruger has teachers in her own family. Her husband, Tom, finished his career as an assistant principal at Grand Island Senior High. Before that, he taught history at St. Paul and Lexington.
Two of their three sons are teachers. Tad teaches history at Westridge Middle School. Cole is a lecturer in history at UNK. Their other son, Heath, works at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha. Tad’s wife, Brooke, is a speech pathologist at Barr Middle School.
All three sons majored in history. “So they drank their father’s Kool-Aid,” she said.
Kruger, who’s been a teacher for 22 years, likes the collaborative nature of her work. The other teachers are “amazing” and the paraeducators are “terrific,” she says. She also praises speech pathologists, physical therapists and occupational therapists.
In addition to her coworkers, “the parents are so supportive,” she said. The administration always has her back, she said.
“We just as a group really are there for that child.”
Mazour says the progress Kruger makes with students with ASD “is truly and comprehensively nothing short of a miracle.” She has “taken so many of her students, including all those with ASD, to heights that I could not have imagined.”
Gosda says Kruger “has high expectations of her students. Whether she’s focusing on social skills or academics, students know that when they come into Mrs. Kruger’s room that they will work. She breaks down the learning in small digestible chunks so that students can find success before moving on.
“Ronda is highly committed to her students past and present,” Gosda wrote. “She continues to keep in touch with many of our past students and frequently attends their sporting events and graduation parties.”
“We send teachers across our district to watch Ronda teach reading to a variety of learners, including those with ASD,” O’Grady wrote.
Kruger “continuously uses goal setting with her students and then celebrates with them when they meet those goals,” Retzlaff wrote. “All of Mrs. Kruger’s students love her class because they know that she believes in them and cares about them. Once her students start to get momentum going they love seeing their progress and you can just see their self-esteem improve by their body language and their facial expressions. They start to believe in themselves as well.”
Mazour says Kruger inspires her fellow teachers. “But I think her students are equally inspired by her. They know they have a champion in Ronda that not only has the drive to help them, but the skills and they somehow recognize the treasure and opportunity they have in Ronda.”
Kruger is excited about retiring. “I’ve had a great, wonderful career, and I’m just ready to start the new chapters in my book of life.”
In her future, she has “walks to walk, quilts to sew, bridge to play and fish to catch,” she said. She and her husband have a cabin at Harlan County Lake.
She also has “grandkids to love.”
“Many times she has teared up in meetings when sharing success stories with parents,” Retzlaff wrote. “There are classrooms that are just uplifting to be in and hers is one of them. I always leave with a smile on my face knowing that she is doing such amazing things.”