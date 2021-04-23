WATCH NOW: Heartland Lutheran to present comedy Friday, Saturday

This year’s Heartland Lutheran High School spring play will have a guy patterned after Harpo Marx, characters with colorful names and a couple of students dressed in animal costumes.

Director Chris Olsen chose the comedy, “A Circus in the House,” based on student input.

“I don’t have to tell anybody that it’s been a very difficult and trying year,” Olsen said. “So when the students were debating what genre of performance they wanted to do, universally they said let’s just do something light, something fun — and make people laugh. We’ve got enough drama, enough troubles, enough angst in the world. So this is what we chose.”

“A Circus in House” is an homage to Marx Brothers-style comedy. So what could be simpler and more fun than something that just comes from good old-fashioned belly laugh fun?

Of four students interviewed, three had never heard of the Marx Brothers before rehearsals began.

The students have “really enjoyed putting it together,” Olsen said. “Several of them have discovered for the first time the comedy of the Marx Brothers, so they’ve found something new, yes.”

The Marx Brothers characters do not appear in the show, but one of the characters is named Harpo.