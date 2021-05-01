WATCH NOW: Newell Elementary students trek back into history

Newell Elementary students might always associate crossing the Rocky Mountains with pushing a shopping cart up Tornado Hill.

The big hill next to Ryder Park stood in for the Rockies for Newell fourth-graders, who spent a good part of Friday imagining they were living in 1849. The kids pushed shopping carts from Shopko, which were dressed up to resemble covered wagons.

The 62 kids began the grueling journey in Independence, Mo., which was actually Newell Elementary. Along the way, they stopped at Fort Kearny (actually Walnut Elementary). During the trek, they spotted Chimney Rock (CHI Health St. Francis) and crossed the Sandhills.

The students took a break, where they wrote in their journals. “And then we crossed the Rocky Mountains before we had our lunch,” said Danielle Dudo, one of three Newell fourth-grade teachers who accompanied the students on the trip.

After such an epic morning, the lunch was well-deserved. In addition to eating, the students played games at Independence Rock, which was actually Ryder Park.

“We’ll cross Soda Springs on the way back. We followed the Platte River,” Dudo said.

The students left Newell at 9:10 a.m., with second-graders yelling, “Goodbye, families. We’ll miss you!”