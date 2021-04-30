Youth learning the importance of investing

“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world,” Einstein reportedly said. “He who understands it, earns it. He who doesn’t, pays it.”

Hartel said the goal is giving students something they can build upon as they enter the job market and giving them the knowledge, skill and confidence to invest, not only into the economy, but also in themselves.

He said students like the idea of making a lot of money.

“The truth is that, if you start young at 18 years old, and earning 10% to 15% return on your investment, there is no reason why you can’t be a millionaire when you are 65 or 67 years old,” Hartel said.

That is the power of compound interest.

He said the goal of the club is to give students an understanding of those financial tools that are available so they can achieve financial security.

“They definitely learn about the basics and a little bit more,” Hartel said. “We have spent some time on this and it has been worthwhile. The students learn what is a stock, what is a bond, what is a mutual fund, what is an ETF (exchange-traded fund), what is a good investment, what is a risky investment and how you invest responsibly.”

The club meets on the second Friday of each month.

