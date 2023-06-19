LINCOLN — The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation awarded the Hall County Farm Bureau Scholarship to Dillion Dubbs of Wood River.

Dubbs graduated from Centura Public Schools and plans to major in Agronomy and Precision Agriculture at Northeast Community College.

Dubbs is the son of Hall County Farm Bureau members, Kevin and Chasity Dubbs.

Each year, the Hall County Farm Bureau Scholarship is awarded to an outstanding Hall County student pursuing an agricultural course of study and career in Nebraska.

The mission of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is to engage youth, educators, and the general public to promote an understanding of the vital importance of agriculture in the lives of all Nebraskans. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501©(3) nonprofit. For more information about the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, visit www.nefbfoundation.org.