Nebraska 4-H Foundation announces Excellence Award Winners

LINCOLN —The Nebraska 4-H Foundation has announced the 2023 Governor’s Agricultural Excellence Award winners.

Seventeen 4-H blubs were selected to receive $500 grants to complete projects that will have lasting and meaningful impacts on their communities.

Central Nebraska clubs awarded the 2023 Governor’s Agricultural Excellence Award:

Country Kids 4-H Club, Boone County

Minute Milker 4-H Club, Clay County

Dog Gone Fun 4-H Club, Custer County

Blossomfield 4-H Club, Polk County

Clover Rovers 4-H Club, Polk County

The Nebraska 4-H Foundation’s Governor’s Agricultural Excellence Awards, sponsored by the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, NIFA, is a prestigious award designed to recognize 4-H clubs for their efforts to serve their communities.

For more information about the Governor’s Agricultural Excellence Awards, visit Ne4HFoundation.org.

Nebraska 4-H Foundation announces 2023 scholarship winners

LINCOLN —The Nebraska 4-H Foundation is excited to announce the recipients of its annual scholarships. Nineteen recent high school graduates were selected to receive higher education scholarships based on their outstanding accomplishments in 4-H, dedication to community service, and high scholastic achievement.

Scholarship winners from Central Nebraska include:

Addison Cotton, York County

Evan Hartman, Dodge County

Jaci Larsen, Garfield County

Creyton Line, Buffalo County

Kaylee Powell, Hall County

Carson Sullivan, Hall County

Paige Wood, Nance County

The Nebraska 4-H Foundation provides up to $22,000 worth of scholarships each year to graduating seniors who have been actively involved in 4-H. To learn more about Nebraska 4-H Foundation Scholarships, please visit Ne4HFoundation.org/Scholarships.