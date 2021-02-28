 Skip to main content
EducationQuest planning virtual college fair March 2-3
EducationQuest planning virtual college fair March 2-3

High school sophomores, juniors and seniors are invited to register and take part in a virtual college fair — hosted by EducationQuest — March 2-3.

Although in-person college fairs largely have been canceled this school year due to COVID-19, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t options for students to take part. EducationQuest’s virtual college fair will feature more than 75 schools, and span two days.

The virtual fair will go live on:

— March 2, from 9 a.m. to noon

— March 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.

“No matter what your goals are at the virtual college fair, you should be well-equipped to achieve them,” EducationQuest’s Jason Combs said in a post. “Make sure you get registered ahead of the event and be as complete as possible with your profile. There are a lot of people here to help you navigate your path to college, don’t hesitate to reach out and ask for help.”

Registration is required. Interested students may register at bit.ly/3e5EpUL.

