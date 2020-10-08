Educators reflect on pivotal moments during Warner Lecture Series talk

Joel said the decision to enroll at Doane was based on a single phone call and that it was his father’s idea. Joel said he was not in agreement with the idea.

“I didn’t want to leave New York, its pizza places, my friends and my 1965 Mustang,” Joel said. “My dad just said, ‘You know, let’s go see a part of the country we haven’t seen.’ He literally dropped me off at midnight in Crete. If the seniors wouldn’t have taken me ‘snipe hunting’ in September, I probably would not have stayed in Nebraska.”

Grover said she faced similar challenges as a young adult. After high school, while she graduated at the top of her class, she said she had no college plan and did not know what she wanted to do with her life.

Grover said she did the one thing she and others knew and worked at a local factory. Her life pivoted when two older co-workers took her under their wings.

“One day they said to me, ‘Why are you here? At this point in our lives, we do not have a choice, but you do.’ That just simply said that they saw so much in me,” Grover said. “I can remember one day during lunch break, I actually went away from that job and I went and enrolled myself in college. Three years later, I was able to earn my bachelor’s degree.”