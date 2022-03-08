 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Effort to elude Grand Island police lands 14-year-old in cornfield

  • 0

Attempting to elude police, a 14-year-old male drove into a cornfield on the edge of Grand Island early Saturday morning, stopping after hitting a ditch.

The vehicle came to a rest near the intersection of Manchester and North Engleman roads shortly after 4 a.m., a Grand Island Police Department news release said.

Before that, a police officer observed the vehicle drive onto a lawn near Manchester and Scandinavian Avenue. When the officer turned around in an attempt to make a traffic stop, the driver accelerated and failed to stop at the intersection of Manchester and Engleman, the release said.

The juvenile was detained and later released to his parents. Police reports on the incident will be forwarded to the Hall County Attorney's Office for possible prosecution for flight to avoid arrest and having no operator’s license.

