Elderly Aurora couple still missing

The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing elderly couple.

Bob and Loveda Proctor, 89 and 92, respectively, were last seen Thursday afternoon in Grand Island, where they had lunch at Applebee's. According to their son, Victor Proctor, the couple has no cell phone or credit card with them, and their dog and medications are still at home, indicating the absence wasn't planned.

As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, the couple was still missing, Victor Proctor told The Independent.

In an Endangered Missing Advisory about the pair, the Nebraska State Patrol said Robert Proctor needs medication for dementia and Loveda "becomes disoriented while driving at night."

The Aurora Police Department said the couple may be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, Nebraska license plate 1030 and a Navy Seabees sticker.

In a Facebook post, the police department included photos of the couple and what their license plate looks like. If you have any information please contact the Aurora Police Department at 402-694-5815.