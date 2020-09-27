Election 2020: Door-knocking out, but mailings and phone calls continue

Unable to go door-to-door because of the coronavirus, Sen. Dan Quick and his opponent in the District 35 race, Ray Aguilar, are focusing their campaign efforts on yard signs and phone calls.
“We’re not doing a lot of door-to-door yet,” said Aguilar, who is attempting to return to the Legislature after a 12-year absence. He’s hoping to get some clearance to hit the neighborhoods.
Both men said they want people to feel comfortable before they start knocking on doors.
Is there a chance Aguilar might start visiting homes?
“Well, let me just say I sure hope to,” he said.
Quick would also like to visit neighborhoods.
“I’d love to talk to people. But I just don’t want people to feel uncomfortable,” he said.
In the meantime, Quick is leaving leaflets at people’s doors.
He is the incumbent District 35 representative, having been elected in 2016. Now 62, he worked at the Grand Island power plant for more than 26 years before joining the Unicameral.
Aguilar, 72, served in the Legislature from 1999 to 2008.
Both men are busy making phone calls.
Where do they get the names and numbers of people to call?
“We have a list that we’ve had from way back the first time I ran,” Aguilar said.
The incumbent has produced a radio ad, and asked other people to do radio ads for him.
“I’ve also been working with my campaign on approving fliers that go out and mailers,” Quick said.
Aguilar estimates that his campaign has put up 300 to 400 yard signs. Quick said he has about 500 yard signs.
“And then also we’re doing a lot of mailings.” Aguilar said.
Who is sending out the mailings?
“I do some, and I think the (Republican) party’s doing some. I am not being notified of what the party’s doing, but I know they are doing some mailings,” Aguilar said.
Quick believes the postcards sent out in his support come from his campaign.
“I don’t know of any ads that have come out that I don’t know about. I mean, I haven’t seen anything,” he said. “I told my campaign that we would do nothing negative. I want to just talk about the things that I’ve done, and the things I want to work on and about my values. We’re not doing any negative campaigning, and I want to keep it that way.”
Legislative races are technically nonpartisan. But the Nebraska Republican Party has sent out a number of mailings on Aguilar’s behalf.
One of them, directed at gun owners, says, “Democrat Dan Quick doesn’t protect our 2nd Amendment rights.”
Others say Quick “is trying to usher in more illegal immigration” and that he “sided with convicted criminals over Nebraska families.” Another links Quick’s votes to “the radical policies” of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Quick takes part in the local biweekly COVID-19 updates held via Zoom. People in those sessions hear from local nonprofits, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, public health officials and CHI Health St. Francis.
Those gatherings keep Quick up to date on the virus.
“At least I can help guide my constituents to resources if something happens, or let them know this is kind of what’s going on,” he said.
What would Aguilar like to say to the voters?
“First of all, I want to encourage everybody to vote. And I certainly hope they consider voting for me. I think I have a lot to offer the state and the district,” he said. “And I’m looking so forward for the opportunity to get back, and do the work that needs to be done.”
It’s important to encourage people to vote, Aguilar said. “You have a voice. You need to use it — and that’s getting out there and voting.”
Quick says he ran for the Legislature four years ago “because I care about my community, and I care about helping people.”
During the last four years, “I’ve been able to work with a lot of people in our community on different issues,” he said.
Quick has met with many local officials and groups in drafting bills.
“I try to get input from people in the community. I think that’s really important, to help me draft bills and to help me do the legislation that’s wanted and needed in our community,” he said.
“That’s what I’m hoping people look at and understand — that everything I’m doing is for my constituents.”
