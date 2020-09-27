Election 2020: Door-knocking out, but mailings and phone calls continue

“We have a list that we’ve had from way back the first time I ran,” Aguilar said.

The incumbent has produced a radio ad, and asked other people to do radio ads for him.

“I’ve also been working with my campaign on approving fliers that go out and mailers,” Quick said.

Aguilar estimates that his campaign has put up 300 to 400 yard signs. Quick said he has about 500 yard signs.

“And then also we’re doing a lot of mailings.” Aguilar said.

Who is sending out the mailings?

“I do some, and I think the (Republican) party’s doing some. I am not being notified of what the party’s doing, but I know they are doing some mailings,” Aguilar said.

Quick believes the postcards sent out in his support come from his campaign.

“I don’t know of any ads that have come out that I don’t know about. I mean, I haven’t seen anything,” he said. “I told my campaign that we would do nothing negative. I want to just talk about the things that I’ve done, and the things I want to work on and about my values. We’re not doing any negative campaigning, and I want to keep it that way.”