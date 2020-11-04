Election Commissioner: Too early to call Grand Island Public Schools races

It may be up to a week before the winner in the Grand Island Public Schools Ward A and Ward B races are determined.

According to unofficial, preliminary results, incumbent Lisa Albers won with 3,346 votes — 45% — to fill one of two seats representing Ward B. However, there are only 13 votes separating Dave Hulinsky and Tim Mayfield to fill the second seat.

Hulinsky has 2,028 votes — 27.29% — and Mayfield has 2,015 votes — 27.29%.

In Ward A, challenger Lindsey Jurgens is leading incumbent Terry Brown by 101 votes. She received 3,947 votes — 50.49% — and Brown has 3,846 votes — 49.2%.

Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said the unofficial results released late Tuesday evening “are all the results you are going to get for a while.” She said there are 405 provisional ballots, as well as 50 to 60 absentee ballots yet to be counted which could affect the outcome of both GIPS races.

Overstreet said the provisional ballots — ballots where a voter’s eligibility is in question — are a result of 405 individuals waiting until Election Day to update their voter registration. She emphasized this is allowed by state law, but it hinders the ability to get election results out quickly.