Election Commissioner: Too early to call Grand Island Public Schools races

It may be up to a week before the winner in the Grand Island Public Schools Ward A and Ward B races are determined.
According to unofficial, preliminary results, incumbent Lisa Albers won with 3,346 votes — 45% — to fill one of two seats representing Ward B. However, there are only 13 votes separating Dave Hulinsky and Tim Mayfield to fill the second seat.
Hulinsky has 2,028 votes — 27.29% — and Mayfield has 2,015 votes — 27.29%.
In Ward A, challenger Lindsey Jurgens is leading incumbent Terry Brown by 101 votes. She received 3,947 votes — 50.49% — and Brown has 3,846 votes — 49.2%.
Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said the unofficial results released late Tuesday evening “are all the results you are going to get for a while.” She said there are 405 provisional ballots, as well as 50 to 60 absentee ballots yet to be counted which could affect the outcome of both GIPS races.
Overstreet said the provisional ballots — ballots where a voter’s eligibility is in question — are a result of 405 individuals waiting until Election Day to update their voter registration. She emphasized this is allowed by state law, but it hinders the ability to get election results out quickly.
“The other 24,000 of us now have to wait for results because those people did not get their updates done before the state deadline of Oct. 16 of registering online or Oct. 23 for updating it in person,” Overstreet said. “Instead, they chose to go the polling site, fill out extra paperwork, which added about 20 to 30 minutes to their voting time. Now, it is going to potentially add two to seven days for results to be released in Hall County.”
With only 13 votes between Hulinsky and Mayfield, Overstreet said this would warrant an automatic recount if the results stand, but that it is too early to tell for sure.
“If the results are within 1%, we will do an automatic recount,” she said. “It is too early to tell at this point in time on recount issues when we have 405 ballots to count yet.”
Overstreet said she understands that Brown, Hulinsky, Jurgens and Mayfield all are eagerly awaiting final election results, but that accuracy is “first and foremost.”
“We will be done when we are done and we will be done by the statutory deadline of Nov. 13,” she said. “I understand that it is stressful and we will get results as quickly as we can, but they have to be accurate first.”
