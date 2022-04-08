Electric vehicle charge points going up at Grand Island Super Saver

New electric vehicle chargers are going up at Grand Island Super Saver on Second Street.

Electricians from Sentry Electric of Lincoln could be seen installing the charge points on the south side of the Super Saver parking lot Tuesday evening.

The new chargers are a welcome addition, said Assistant Store Manager Dan Morse.

“It’s good to be ahead of the curve,” he said. “It’s technology that’s eventually going to catch up with the local environment. It’s good to have it. I hope it does well and people use it.”

He added, “I don’t know if the local demand is 100% there yet, but hopefully it’s a draw for people who need it.”

The Independent reported in January that the new electric vehicle charge points were coming to the Super Saver at 1602 W. Second St.

Jane Raybould, buildings and equipment director for Lincoln-based B&R Stores Inc., which owns the two Grand Island Super Saver stores, told The Independent two charging stations are being added to the site.

“This gives consumers more opportunities,” Raybould said in January. “It gives consumers an opportunity to plug their vehicle in and go shop in our stores. That’s a wonderful benefit to us, but it also gives them an opportunity to charge their vehicle at a very convenient location.”

One will be a Level 3 station, a DC fast-charger, taking only about 30 to 35 minutes to achieve a full charge. This will serve one vehicle at a time.

The other will be a Level 2 station, which takes roughly twice as long for a full charge. This can serve two vehicles at once.

City of Grand Island Utilities Department installed a 225 KVA transformer and 30 feet of four-inch conduit earlier this year to accommodate the new electric service.

Equipment for the project will cost about $87,000, Raybould said.

B&R applied for grants for the project through Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, as part of its emissions mitigation program.

The grants use funds from the Volkswagen Clean Air Act Civil Settlement of 2017.

NDEE gave preference to locations near interstates and highways to benefit travelers crossing Nebraska.

From the locations B&R submitted, the company was awarded six grants total.

NDEE will pick up 80% of the cost of equipment and installation, Raybould said.

In Grand Island, Central Community College has electric vehicle charging stations; a Tesla super-charger can be found at Bosselman Travel Center; and an Electrify America charging station can be found at Quality Inn and Conference Center, which is south of Interstate 80.

