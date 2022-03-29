 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Electrical issue to blame for Monday Palmer house fire

PALMER — A fire in Palmer Monday morning left a two-story home seriously damaged.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 911 Rollins Ave. at 4:59 a.m., said Russ Eilers, assistant chief of the Palmer Fire Department.

The fire destroyed an outside garage, kitchen and bedroom. Two bedrooms upstairs were also a complete loss, Eilers said.

The west half of the house was basically left untouched, he said.

Three cars were a total loss, and a fourth one was damaged.

Palmer structure fire

A house fire started a little before 5 am at 901 Rollins Ave. in Palmer Monday morning. 

The cause of the fire was electrical in nature, Eilers said.

About 10 people were inside the house, including a visiting family.

No one was injured.

The home is owned by Loreli and George Buettner.

About 45 firefighters responded to the scene, from the Palmer, St. Paul and Central City departments. Firefighters “had a good turnout,” Eilers said.

The firefighters left the scene by noon Monday, Eilers said.

jeff.bahr@theindependent.com

