Electricity rates will remain static after polar vortex, city says

Electric rates in Grand Island will not go up as a result of the polar vortex that struck the region in February.
City Utilities Director Tim Luchsinger said during Tuesday’s GITV broadcast from City Hall that any cost increases will be because of increased usage, not because rates were changed.
Luchsinger detailed the challenges faced by the city during and after the cold snap.
The Southwest Power Pool, the regional grid operator, goes south from the Canadian border to Texas, he said.
Utilities had a certain amount of generation for their systems and that would be balanced by the load.
“If we generate a little more, we might sell power to the market. If we need a little power and the price is right we would buy that power and get it into our city load,” Luchsinger said.
All city electrical generation is dispatched through SPP.
“We tell them what the price is going to be, and they compare that to loads that people have, and forecasts for their various areas, and they balance that,” he said.
“They tell us what units are going to come on and what the price is going to be for buying that power back off the grid.”
For dispatch, SPP looks at the generation sources, the costs, and then the load.
Price for the power is based on that load, Luchsinger said.
“If it’s a low load, you’ll see lower prices,” he said. “As load comes up, you’ll see prices getting higher.”
This allows everyone in the SPP footprint to benefit from the lowest cost generation and have some reliability, Luchsinger said.
Grand Island’s primary power generation source is the Platte Generating Station at 100 megawatts.
There are also natural gas sources, which also can operate on diesel, a coal unit, and even some wind and solar projects.
Another wind project is in the works.
Historic low temperatures increased demand for power, Luchsinger said.
Electric rates increase because some generation was not able to come online, and because the price of natural gas went up from roughly $2.50 to $250.
“That’s an incredible price,” Luchsinger said. “I’ve never seen it like that.”
On Feb. 13, senior utilities management staff discussed with City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz and Mayor Roger Steele how the Utilities Department would have to prepare to maximize its generating capacity and how the city would have to prepare for the prospect of load-shedding operations.
On Feb. 14, SPP announced an energy emergency, telling utilities that supply would not meet demand.
“We were directed to come up with means of conserving energy, if possible. If not we were going to have to do rolling blackouts,” Luchsinger said.
On Feb. 15, SPP ordered that loads across the 10-state area be reduced by 1.5% to keep stability.
The following morning, that reduction was increased to 6.5% over three hours.
By Feb. 18, temperatures had risen, stability had been restored and reductions ended.
In Grand Island, those reductions were met by first reaching out to the largest power consumers, which include JBS, CNH Industrial, McCain Foods and Grand Island Public Schools.
Luchsinger said it was not enough, and power to customers had to be shut off.
“As far as being a utilities director, that is the worst thing you can ever have to order,” he said.
Roughly 4,200 customers were out of power for about 30 minutes, and another 1,400 were out for five minutes.
Grand Island fared much better than other parts of the country, Steele said.
“I’m proud to say that our Utilities Department did a wonderful job of handling the extreme cold weather,” he said. “We provided for you the electricity you needed, and we kept our running water flowing.”