Electricity rates will remain static after polar vortex, city says

Electric rates in Grand Island will not go up as a result of the polar vortex that struck the region in February.

City Utilities Director Tim Luchsinger said during Tuesday’s GITV broadcast from City Hall that any cost increases will be because of increased usage, not because rates were changed.

Luchsinger detailed the challenges faced by the city during and after the cold snap.

The Southwest Power Pool, the regional grid operator, goes south from the Canadian border to Texas, he said.

Utilities had a certain amount of generation for their systems and that would be balanced by the load.

“If we generate a little more, we might sell power to the market. If we need a little power and the price is right we would buy that power and get it into our city load,” Luchsinger said.

All city electrical generation is dispatched through SPP.

“We tell them what the price is going to be, and they compare that to loads that people have, and forecasts for their various areas, and they balance that,” he said.

“They tell us what units are going to come on and what the price is going to be for buying that power back off the grid.”