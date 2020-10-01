 Skip to main content
Electronics recycling event set for Saturday
Clean Community System will conduct an electronics recycling day Saturday.

Items will be accepted between 8 a.m. and noon at the CCS office, 3661 Sky Park Road, south of the Central Nebraska Regional Airport terminal.

“We invite residents from Hall, Adams, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties to bring in their old used electronics to our facility to be recycled,” said CCS Executive Director Denise McGovern-Gallagher.

The agency will partner with E-Stroyed, a local electronic recycler. Items to be collected include LCD and tube or console televisions, computer monitors-CRT, CD players, laptop computers, modems, radios, power network cables, VCRs and DVD players. A complete list of acceptable items is available at www.cleancommunity.org.

There is no charge for recycling Saturday. The service is provided by a grant received from Nebraska Environmental Trust.

The number of televisions that can be accepted will be limited to the maximum poundage allowed by the grant. During its last recycling event, CCS reached the TV limit in less than two hours.

