Elephants, acrobats part of Shrine Circus coming to Heartland Events Center

Over the course of the year, you see many different animals at Fonner Park. But you’ll only see elephants when the circus is in town this week.

After a two-year absence, the Shrine Circus returns Tuesday and Wednesday. The show includes two elephants, named Oka and Koskie.

Kids can ride both of the elephants, but only one of them performs.

The circus also features a comedy dog act.

The production comes from Florida-based Circus Spectacular, headed by Cindy Migley. It’s the same circus that came to Grand Island in 2019, before COVID canceled the show in 2020 and 2021.

“We’re happy to bring it back, and hope the people enjoy it,” said Wayne Vian of Grand Island, past potentate of the Tehama Shrine Temple.

Migley put on a good show in 2019, Vian noted. This week’s shows will have “some really good aerial acts.” A double revolving wheel will have a person on each end of it.

“And we’ve got a really good high wire act,” she said.

“We’ve got Patricio, who’s a really good clown with a lot of audience participation,” Migley said.

Among other things, the clown works with the dog, dressing him up like an elephant.

“I mean, it’s just a good show — good aerial acts, good comedy,” Migley said.

Elephant rides will begin an hour before each performance.

“Elephants are rare to see now,” she said. “There’s a lot of circuses working without elephants. You never know when it could be your last chance.”

The Tehama Shrine Temple, based in Hastings, is glad to have the circus back.

“We appreciate people coming because this is where we make all of our money for the year,” Vian said.

For one thing, the revenue is needed for operations at the temple’s 22 children’s hospitals in North America, and for office expenses.

Shrine members ride 12 go-karts in parades, and the price of insurance is going up. The Shrine has to pay $100 a year for each of the go-karts.

People from this area go to four Shriners hospitals, receiving orthopedic care in the Twin Cities and St. Louis. Area residents visit a hospital in Chicago for work on cleft lip and palates and travel to Galveston, Texas, for burn treatment.

Money from the circus also goes to support the Shrine Bowl football game.

“If we don’t have a circus, we don’t have any money,” Vian said.

