Elks’ Ladies Cards resume meetings

“Let’s play cards.” That’s what members of Elks’ Ladies Cards are saying when they meet on Thursday, Oct. 21.

After more than a year of not meeting because of COVID, the group will resume in-person meetings to play pitch.

Meetings are scheduled for the third Thursday of the month at the Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and meetings will begin at 1 p.m. Attendees can bring finger food.

For additional information, contact Jean Chestnut at 308-384-3723.