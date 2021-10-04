 Skip to main content
Elks’ Ladies Cards resume meetings
Elks' Ladies Cards resume meetings

“Let’s play cards.” That’s what members of Elks’ Ladies Cards are saying when they meet on Thursday, Oct. 21.

After more than a year of not meeting because of COVID, the group will resume in-person meetings to play pitch.

Meetings are scheduled for the third Thursday of the month at the Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and meetings will begin at 1 p.m. Attendees can bring finger food.

For additional information, contact Jean Chestnut at 308-384-3723.

