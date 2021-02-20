 Skip to main content
Elks Lodge to host soup supper, spaghetti feed
Elks Lodge to host soup supper, spaghetti feed

The Elks Lodge, 621 S. Locust St., will host a soup supper from 5:30 -7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.

The menu will include vegetable, cheesy cauliflower broccoli and taco soups. Freewill donations will be accepted. “To-go” orders will be available, but diners are asked to bring their own containers.

BPO Does 147 will host a spaghetti dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the lodge. The cost is $9.

Both events are open to the public.

