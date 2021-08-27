Ellis takes charge of Custer County Economic Development Corp.

BROKEN BOW — Custer Economic Development Corp. has hired Keith Ellis as its new executive director.

Ellis, a native of Custer County and a 1974 Broken Bow graduate, brings a wealth of experience having spent more than 30 years in economic development, business retention, workforce development and strategic planning and facilitation. His career includes stops as the CEO of the Scottsbluff/Gering Chamber of Commerce and as the director of Community and Economic Development for Twin Cities Development in Scottsbluff. However, the majority of his career Ellis worked for Nebraska Public Power District as an economic development consultant and a retail customer team leader.

Ellis says he’s excited to be coming home.

“One thing that will help me hit the ground running is that when I was with NPPD, I was one of the individuals responsible for helping to create one of the first strategic plans for the Custer Economic Development Company. So, while the organization has grown and matured, I know its roots and the values the CEDC was built upon,” he said.