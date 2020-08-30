Emerald ash borer back to infest trees in the state

A tree with some of these symptoms won’t be able to take up the treatments properly and won’t be protected the same way a healthy tree would be. This can lead to wasted applications and ineffective treatments. Trees that aren’t good candidates for treatment are best removed prior to infestation.

Treatment methods can vary depending on the size of the tree. Some products can be applied by homeowners, while others required a certified professional. The most available method for homeowners is a soil drench where the product is poured around the base of the tree. The drench can be applied successfully to trees with under a 20-inch diameter trunk and will need to be made yearly throughout the lifespan of that tree.

If a tree is larger than 20 inches in diameter, tree care professionals are able to use additional products like trunk injections on those larger trees. Contact a certified professional for these treatments as they are not something you can do yourself.

Time of year also plays a role in effectiveness of treatments. Most products are best applied in the spring, while others can still done throughout the summer. Right now, we are out of the control window for this year and it is best to wait until next year.