Emergency haying, grazing of Conservation Reserve Program acres OK’d to help livestock producers weather drought

LINCOLN — Agricultural producers affected by drought can request haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program acres in certain Nebraska counties, while still receiving their full rental payments for the land.

“Drought is heavily impacting livestock producers in parts of Nebraska and across the country, and emergency haying or grazing of lands enrolled in CRP is one more drought mitigation tool to help producers,” said Zach Ducheneaux, administrator of USDA’s Farm Service Agency.

“While CRP makes annual rental payments for land in conservation, under certain circumstances, FSA can allow the haying and grazing of these lands to mitigate the impacts of natural disasters without a reduction in payments. As part of our climate-smart agriculture efforts, we are working with all stakeholder groups to ensure that supplemental benefits of CRP acres, like emergency haying and grazing, can be accessed in a manner that is more universally beneficial.”

Outside of the primary nesting season, emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres may be authorized to provide relief to livestock producers in areas affected by a severe drought or similar natural disaster. The primary nesting season for Nebraska ended July 15.