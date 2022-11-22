Employee steals lottery tickets from Pump & Pantry

A person who works at Pump and Pantry, 3355 W. Stolley Park Road, admitted to stealing more than $1,500 in lottery tickets, according to Grand Island police.
The exact number of tickets stolen is still being determined.
Jeff Bahr
Reporter
I am the Cops & Courts Reporter for the Grand Island Independent. I welcome news tips!
