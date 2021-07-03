Employees say casino takes care of its workers

But when people start working at Rhythm City, Gammell lets them know they’re “going to be doing a job for us, and you’re going to be compensated for it.”

They’re going to earn a good wage and good benefits, and they’re going to have fun while they work, she tells them.

“We have quite a bit of a family atmosphere around here. I think is the best way to describe it,” Gammell said.

“Dan Kehl himself will walk through the place, and he knows a lot of us by name,” she said, referring to the chief executive officer of Elite Casino Resorts. He’ll say, “Hey, Sharon, how are you doing?”

Gammell’s not talking just about managers and directors. Kehl also knows the names of slot attendants and servers.

He knows the employees at the other two Elite casinos as well.

“I love the fact that our CEO will get to know as many people as he can (at) all three properties,” Gammell said.

Hyder has seen the opposite kind of working conditions.

“I’ve been around CEOs that won’t acknowledge employees,” he said. The Kehls, though, are “highly interested” in their employees.