Employees say casino takes care of its workers

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Employees of Rhythm City Casino Resort speak highly of the Kehl family, who own the Davenport, Iowa, casino and other Elite Casino Resorts properties.
Thomas Wilson, manager of the Draft Day Sports Lounge, says he likes working at the casino.
“It’s great. And I’m not just saying that,” he said.
Wilson, who has been with the company three years, likes the confidence that management has shown in him.
“It’s a blessing,” he said.
“I’ve been with the Kehls for 18 years. I absolutely love it,” said Tara Flesch, who is director of table games at Rhythm City.
Rhythm City General Manager Mo Hyder, who is in his 30th year in the gaming business, has worked for some publicly traded firms and other companies.
“The Kehl family is certainly very unique in how they treat the employees. And you’ll hear that over and over again,” Hyder said.
“Quite frankly, I can’t speak more highly of them,” said Sharon Gammell, who is charge of the casino’s Resort Club, or players’ club.
Gammell has worked at other places, including a casino in Nevada.
“And the best people I’ve worked for are the Kehls,” she said. “It’s a privately held company, and they treat us so well. Is it perfect? Of course not. It’s not perfect.”
But when people start working at Rhythm City, Gammell lets them know they’re “going to be doing a job for us, and you’re going to be compensated for it.”
They’re going to earn a good wage and good benefits, and they’re going to have fun while they work, she tells them.
“We have quite a bit of a family atmosphere around here. I think is the best way to describe it,” Gammell said.
“Dan Kehl himself will walk through the place, and he knows a lot of us by name,” she said, referring to the chief executive officer of Elite Casino Resorts. He’ll say, “Hey, Sharon, how are you doing?”
Gammell’s not talking just about managers and directors. Kehl also knows the names of slot attendants and servers.
He knows the employees at the other two Elite casinos as well.
“I love the fact that our CEO will get to know as many people as he can (at) all three properties,” Gammell said.
Hyder has seen the opposite kind of working conditions.
“I’ve been around CEOs that won’t acknowledge employees,” he said. The Kehls, though, are “highly interested” in their employees.
“They go above and beyond. If there’s an issue with an employee that requires special attention, I have the flexibility to take care of that employee as I choose,” Hyder said. “They’ve done it for me.”
When he has needed help, his bosses stepped up.
“Most employers will not do that,” Hyder said. At those places, employees are expected to just show up and do their jobs. The response of those employers is, “Here’s your health plan, take care of it.”
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Rhythm City closed for two and a half months.
As the casino prepared to shut down, employees were uncertain about what was going to happen.
But the Kehls, “without even blinking an eye,” took care of their employees, even though money wasn’t coming in, Hyder said.
“This company is very unique, which is why I think they’re successful,” he said.
That attitude is why the company continues to grow and occupies the position it does in a competitive market, Hyder said.
Gammell said Hyder is as caring as the Kehls.
“I’ve worked for Mo Hyder for many years, and he’s the best. He’s one of the finest leaders I have ever known,” she said. “I’ve learned so much from him. I appreciate the fact that knowledge is imparted to all of us, from all levels. And for the most part, we’re so receptive. We all want to grow. We all want to learn, and it helps us. It helps the company as well.”
At Elite Casino Resorts, employees have a lot of opportunities, Gammell said. “And there’s also a lot of diversity — something that’s very important to me.”
Executives won’t focus on how an employee looks.
“They’re going to look at how well you can do the job,” she said. “And then you can move up. Anybody can move up in this company.”
Casino managers do a lot of things for team members that they don’t have to do.
“It’s amazing some of the things they have done for us,” Gammell said.
Sometimes employees leave and then say they didn’t know how good they had it at Rhythm City “because that particular company doesn’t have what we have here,” she said.
Gammell also talked about the good relationships that employees have with customers.
Employees are taught that the most important person is the one standing in front of them, she said.
As it stands now, smoking will not be allowed inside Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park.
Jeff Soukup of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says neither smoking nor the use of electronic cigarettes is currently allowed in licensed horse racing facilities under the Nebraska Clean Indoor Air Act (NCIAA).
“When those facilities expand to include casino gaming as a result of last year’s ballot initiative, they will still be subject to the NCIAA,” writes Soukup, who is tobacco policy educator within the DHHS Division of Public Health.
Twenty other states have banned smoking in casinos, Soukup said.
At the Davenport property, smoking is allowed on the casino floor and in certain designated areas.
In Iowa, casinos are the only entities exempted from a smoking ban, Hyder said.
Six suites on top floor
Ruthie’s Steaks and Seafood doesn’t occupy the entire top floor of Rhythm City Casino Resort. Also on the top floor are six suites.
That area is referred to as the concierge level. The casino accommodates a lot of weddings and other events, Hyder said.
If high-ranking executives from John Deere, headquartered in the Quad Cities, come to the casino, they’ll stay in those rooms, he said.
It’s a good bet that the Grand Island casino will have suites such as those on the top floor.