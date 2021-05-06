Empty plane takes off on its own in Merrick County

An empty airplane went for a ride Tuesday night, reaching a height of 200 feet over the Central City area.

The plane later crashed in a cornfield. No one was injured.

It was not a remote-controlled aircraft.

Region 44 Emergency Manager Denise Ziemba said the plane was being worked on at the Central City Airport.

The plane, a Cub, needs to be started by hand. A mechanic gave the propeller a push. The throttle must have been stuck and the flaps were set in such a way “that it took off with nobody in it,” Ziemba said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The mechanic “was trying to see if it would start, and it started and took off on him,” said Ziemba, who serves Boone, Merrick and Nance counties.

At about 7:30 p.m., the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 13th and M roads in rural Central City after the Emergency Communications Center was informed of the crash.

“They said it made a couple loop-the-loops and then went down,” Ziemba said.