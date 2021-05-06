Empty plane takes off on its own in Merrick County

An empty airplane went for a ride Tuesday night, reaching a height of 200 feet over the Central City area.
The plane later crashed in a cornfield. No one was injured.
It was not a remote-controlled aircraft.
Region 44 Emergency Manager Denise Ziemba said the plane was being worked on at the Central City Airport.
The plane, a Cub, needs to be started by hand. A mechanic gave the propeller a push. The throttle must have been stuck and the flaps were set in such a way “that it took off with nobody in it,” Ziemba said.
The mechanic “was trying to see if it would start, and it started and took off on him,” said Ziemba, who serves Boone, Merrick and Nance counties.
At about 7:30 p.m., the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 13th and M roads in rural Central City after the Emergency Communications Center was informed of the crash.
“They said it made a couple loop-the-loops and then went down,” Ziemba said.
After traveling down the runway, the plane “gained an estimated elevation of approximately 200 feet and traveled in the air for a distance of approximately 1.5 miles,” according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.