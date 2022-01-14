End of an era: Memories abound as Skate Island is razed

For all the old skaters in central Nebraska, seeing a big, old white building come down Thursday was a sad experience indeed.
Demolition began on Skate Island, a Grand Island institution at 2310 N. Webb Road. The rink opened in 1966, when the area consisted mostly of cornfields.
Skate Island owner Steve Anderson said the demolition was too painful to watch. “It’s heartbreaking,” he said.
His kids were raised at the rink, and his wife, Kathy, painted the interior twice.
The leveling ended a process that began when the roof collapsed under the weight of heavy snow on Feb. 8, 2021.
The site, which totals six and a half acres, is owned by Anderson’s father, Jerry, who took over the rink in 1969.
On Thursday afternoon, Steve and Jerry Anderson were sitting in a car, watching the rink come down.
Old customers, former employees and others also watched the work proceed.
Steve Anderson often has heard stories from Skate Island patrons, who might have gotten their first kiss at the rink, met their first boyfriend or their future spouse.
In addition to possessing the land, Jerry Anderson also owned the building. He will turn 94 in March. Steve Anderson, 69, owned the business.
After the site is razed, the land will be offered for sale.
Two excavators from O’Neill Transportation and Equipment began demolishing the structure Thursday morning. The leveling won’t be completed this week, said Pat O’Neill, the company’s president.
Many old Behlen buildings, such as Skate Island, rely on their side panels to provide strength, O’Neill said. So once kinks develop in the panels, “there’s nothing you can do with them,” he said.
One man was interested in buying some of the side panels. “But as we got started today, I realized we’re not going to be able to save them,” O’Neill said Thursday.
In demolishing some old Behlen structures, “sometimes they want to go down really fast,” which you want to avoid, he said.
“(You’ve) got to worry about that whole building just falling over,” he said. “That’s our biggest concern. That’s why we have two excavators there instead of just one — is if that building decides it wants to start leaning, we want to be able to grab it in two different locations and pull on it.”
After investigating the subject thoroughly, the Andersons decided that repairing or replacing the structure wasn’t feasible.
Roller skating rinks are disappearing around the country because of real estate prices, Anderson said.
Friends in Denver, who own a number of skating rinks, told Anderson that a total rebuild would be the only way to go. But the cost of such a project would be through the roof, he said.
Skate Island had a $2.3 million insurance policy. Just to repair the building would cost $1 million more than that, Anderson said.
A total rebuild would cost $5 million or $6 million. The skyrocketing price of construction materials doesn’t help.
If the Andersons had rebuilt Skate Island, they would have had to double or triple the admission price, which would not have gone over well in Grand Island, Anderson said.
The current building was “obviously not salvageable,” O’Neill said. “There was no way they were going to be able to save it.”
Moisture has warped a portion of the maple floor, O’Neill said. Another portion of the floor has been cut into pieces.
The building measured just short of 19,000 square feet. The rink totaled a little more than 12,000 square feet.
The O’Neill family also removed the asbestos from the building. That process began in mid-October and finished just before Christmas. The work was done by O’Neill’s father, Mike, whose business is called Environmental Direct Inc.
The big skate that stood atop the building is being stored by Anderson’s friend, Max Mader.
Grand Island realtor Don Mehring said he has one party, from Omaha, interested in buying the land. He’s also aware of another prospect.
O’Neill said it’s sad to see Skate Island come down. “You never like tearing down buildings because of storm damage or something like that,” he said.
The loss of the rink is a blow for many people. But O’Neill doesn’t have too many happy memories himself.
“I was never able to roller skate very well,” he said. Most of his memories of the building involved “falling down on my butt.”
Most skaters were able to stay on their feet. But after hosting all kinds of skaters during the years, the rink itself is coming down.