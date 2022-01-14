End of an era: Memories abound as Skate Island is razed

After the site is razed, the land will be offered for sale.

Two excavators from O’Neill Transportation and Equipment began demolishing the structure Thursday morning. The leveling won’t be completed this week, said Pat O’Neill, the company’s president.

Many old Behlen buildings, such as Skate Island, rely on their side panels to provide strength, O’Neill said. So once kinks develop in the panels, “there’s nothing you can do with them,” he said.

One man was interested in buying some of the side panels. “But as we got started today, I realized we’re not going to be able to save them,” O’Neill said Thursday.

In demolishing some old Behlen structures, “sometimes they want to go down really fast,” which you want to avoid, he said.

“(You’ve) got to worry about that whole building just falling over,” he said. “That’s our biggest concern. That’s why we have two excavators there instead of just one — is if that building decides it wants to start leaning, we want to be able to grab it in two different locations and pull on it.”