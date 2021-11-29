End of harvest season means planning for 2022

Now that harvest has wrapped up for most producers across the area, yield maps are being analyzed and decisions are being made for next year’s growing season.

While looking through these yield maps, does anything look questionable? Crops face many environmental factors during the growing season including wind, hail, heat stress and pest pressure. If things don’t quite add up when looking through your soybean yield maps and there’s no plausible explanation for yield loss, you might want to consider sampling for soybean cyst nematodes (SCN).

SCN is the most yield-limiting disease of soybeans in North America and once a field has SCN, it’s very difficult to eradicate. Fall is a great time to sample for SCN, especially since yield maps are readily available and soil samples are already being collected for fertility analysis.

Sampling for SCN can be tricky though in that you tend to see higher populations in patches in the field. In many instances, SCN can cause yield loss while no above ground symptoms are present. It’s best practice to sample areas that yielded less than anticipated, low spots, flooded areas, field entryways, field borders, areas where sudden death syndrome or brown stem rot developed in 2021, or in places where plants were stunted or yellow with no explanation.