Engle, Anderson encourage precautions with COVID-19 cases on the rise
Engle_Jordan.jpg

Local school and health officials are urging the Grand Island community to continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to keep both schools and the community open.

According to data on the Central District Health Department’s dashboard, there have been 3,839 positive COVID-19 cases, 2,554 recoveries and 71 deaths. This week, there have been 97 new cases.

At a community update Tuesday, broadcast on GITV, the city of Grand Island’s public access channel, CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said the number of COVID-19 cases in each of the district’s three counties — Hall, Hamilton and Merrick — has continued to increase in recent weeks, nearing where they were in April and May at the peak of the pandemic.

“There is widespread COVID-19 throughout our entire district,” Anderson said. “We have talked about this over the course of the summer and into the fall: What happens when the hospitals start to see more cases?”

At the time of her statement, she said, there were 14 staffed ICU beds in the Central District, with only one available. While she said this can change by the hour as patients are admitted or transferred, the data is concerning.

“The concern now across the entire state is that transfers are not going to happen,” Anderson said. “That is because the same number of beds that are full here are also full in every other hospital across the state. We have patients who wait in the emergency room for four to eight hours to be admitted as there are no beds. We have emergency rooms being completely filled with patients who are sick and nowhere for them to go.”

During the update, Grand Island Central Catholic Principal Jordan Engle discussed the importance of the community working together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to keep schools open.

Engle said that while no one likes wearing a mask, it is much better than not having students in school as schools provide a lot more than just academics, such as nutrition and mental health services.

“I totally understand that our kids largely are safe from this virus. Science shows the virus does not pose a significant risk to most minors,” he said. “However, as time goes on, it becomes clear our community resources are becoming more and more stretched as we respond to this pandemic. It is my fear that the most real threat to our children in G.I. right now is letting this pandemic get to a point where we consider shutting our schools down.”

Engle encouraged Grand Islanders to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, including wearing a face mask, social distancing from others and washing hands frequently.

“Keeping kids in schools and in special settings where they are safe is absolutely essential to stopping the spread of the virus,” Anderson said. “So if we reduce the spread of the virus, we reduce the number that are hospitalized. Let’s all do our part and make this world a better place for the holidays.”

Teresa Anderson

Teresa Anderson
