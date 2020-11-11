Engle, Anderson encourage precautions with COVID-19 cases on the rise

Local school and health officials are urging the Grand Island community to continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to keep both schools and the community open.

According to data on the Central District Health Department’s dashboard, there have been 3,839 positive COVID-19 cases, 2,554 recoveries and 71 deaths. This week, there have been 97 new cases.

At a community update Tuesday, broadcast on GITV, the city of Grand Island’s public access channel, CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said the number of COVID-19 cases in each of the district’s three counties — Hall, Hamilton and Merrick — has continued to increase in recent weeks, nearing where they were in April and May at the peak of the pandemic.

“There is widespread COVID-19 throughout our entire district,” Anderson said. “We have talked about this over the course of the summer and into the fall: What happens when the hospitals start to see more cases?”

At the time of her statement, she said, there were 14 staffed ICU beds in the Central District, with only one available. While she said this can change by the hour as patients are admitted or transferred, the data is concerning.