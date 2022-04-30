Engleman Elementary students help plant a new tree for Arbor Day celebration

To celebrate 150 years of Arbor Day, students at Grand Island’s Engleman Elementary were invited Friday to witness the planting of a new tree on the school’s grounds.

Grand Island Tree Board and the city’s Parks & Recreation Department had ready a new skyline locust to plant off Mansfield Road.

As part of the event, each of the students was allowed to toss into its hole a handful of soil to welcome the tree to its new home.

City Parks Superintendent Barry Burrows called it “a good time to be a Nebraskan.”

“It’s a big honor to Nebraska,” he said. “Arbor Day was founded and started in Nebraska, and here we are celebrating it for 150 years. It’s an awesome time to be a tree-planter.”

Burrows especially enjoyed being able to engage the young minds.

“Hopefully we entice somebody to go home and talk their parents into planting trees and the importance of it and that they pick up a little about how to do it from us by demonstrating it,” he said. “I think it’s a good deal.”

Elizabeth Exstrom, a Hall County Extension Educator with University of Nebraska Lincoln, said she had fun bringing some education about trees to the school’s students.

As the tree was being readied, Exstrom told the kids all about the many benefits of trees and then helped them participate in the planting.

“It’s fun to watch the kids plant the tree and give them the story of Arbor Day and how we celebrate Arbor Day every year,” she said.

Best of all is seeing the children become inspired, said Exstrom.

“It’s fun to see their eyes light up and find they can make a difference and that they can plant a tree,” she said. “Each one of them had a little part in the tree we planted today, and that was really fun to watch them do.”

The skyline locust is a worthy choice for the site, said Burrows.

“In our time, it’s going to possibly reach anywhere from 50 to 60 feet tall, with maybe a 40 foot spread someday,” he said.

Its smaller leaves will allow sunlight to filter through it better, explained Burrows.

“It lets the sunlight through and helps the grass underneath of it grow,” he said. “It’s not a really tight, shaded tree that’s not going to totally take away the light from down below.”

The locust also handles wind better, and is more drought tolerate.

“It can withstand not having as much water,” said Burrows. “Of course, being young, it’s going to have to have water until it gets more established. But four or five or six years down the road, it should be able to adapt and handle all of our weather conditions.”

Also part of the celebration, Leon Van Winkle and wife Patricia were recognized as this year’s Hall County Champion Tree program honorees, with a dwarf Alberta spruce for its age and size, measuring nearly seven feet high.

Burrows called it “the biggest one I’ve ever seen in town.”

“I’d never seen one that big before, and that’s why I submitted it,” said Van Winkle.

Other nominees had trees that did not beat other champions of the same species found in the county, said Burrows.

City Parks & Recreation Director Todd McCoy applauded Friday’s event.

“Arbor Day is a day the Parks & Recreation Department values,” he said. “It’s 150 years this year, and this is a nice way to celebrate.”

Trees have many benefits for Grand Island, said McCoy.

“It improves quality of life. They provide shade. They’re helpful to the environment. They help all of the animals, and people just appreciate them,” he said. “Without trees, I don’t think our community would be as nice of a place as it is.”

Being able to see a tree planted is a special event for kids, said McCoy.

“We’ve got a young group of kids today and they can watch a tree grow over the years and remember that they were there and part of it,” he said, “and hopefully they’ll learn something about planting trees and taking care of trees.”

