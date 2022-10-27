Engleman third-grader has a day to remember

Kush Budler was the happiest 8-year-old in Grand Island on Thursday.

The Engleman third-grader had a big smile as he was awarded a certificate for having the best fire escape plan at his school. The good news continued when he learned his plan was named the best in the city.

Then, later in the day, in honor of his accomplishment, Budler got to ride in the aerial basket of a fire truck outside his school.

Winners in the annual "Great Escape" program were honored early Thursday at Fire Station No. 1. Fifteen third-graders were honored for creating the best home fire escape plan in their school.

"I just feel really good that I won," said the overall winner, who's the son of Josh and Sheema Budler.

Budler clearly put some thought into a safe escape for his family.

Asked to share his plan, he talked about a window in his bedroom that he would "pop open" and go through. His bedroom leads to a hallway. "I can go out the front door or the back door."

There's a fence he can break through in the backyard. The downstairs has an egress window, and a total of three windows in three rooms, he said, continuing to explain his thoughtful plan.

Grand Island Fire Chief Cory Schmidt opened the program by talking about fire danger. A home structure fire breaks out every 93 seconds in this country, Schmidt said.

One-fourth of fires are home structure fires, but they account for three-quarters of fire-related deaths.

Grand Island third-graders are saluted every year during Fire Safety Week.

During the month, firefighters give safety presentations to kindergartners through fifth-graders. The message this year went to 4,700 students, Schmidt said.

Those visits are done over two or three weeks. "We have a busy October," Schmidt said.

"The Great Escape" program is limited to third-graders.

Fire Prevention Division Chief Fred Hotz explained that, in Budler's honor, a fire helmet will be on display throughout the year at Engleman Elementary. A badge will be presented to Budler.

Jean Vaughn, Budler's teacher at Engleman, was on hand for the ceremony.

The firefighter who visited Engleman gave a great talk and "really helped the kids to understand what they needed to do," she said.

As part of the program, a portable "smoke house" is brought to the school parking lot to help kids understand the best exit plans. The firefighter also stressed what safety steps to take.

One key bit of advice is to stay low. Hotz told the kids that smoke is hot, poisonous and gets blacker by the second.

"It's way worse than anything you'll see on TV -- way worse," Hotz said.

After the ceremony, the school winners got a ride to school in fire trucks.

Other than Budler, the individual school winners were Harmony Castillo of Wasmer, Kyren Carstens of Gates, Violet Chan of Stolley Park, Leon Rondeau of Starr, Braelyn Novak of Shoemaker, Jaxson Schuldt of West Lawn, Tyson Sanchez of Newell, Brenna Ruether of Trinity Lutheran, Alejandra Arellanes of Howard, Elara Haynes of Jefferson, Avlyn Elsbernd of Seedling Mile, Elizabeth Corona Rodriguez of Lincoln, Herlinda Sanchez Bernabe of Knickrehm and Manha Miad of Dodge.