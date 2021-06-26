Enjoying the impressive view from a high-end restaurant

DAVENPORT, Iowa — We were sitting in a top-floor restaurant, enjoying the tremendous view and the elegant atmosphere.
The sixth floor of the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport, Iowa, provides a great look at the surrounding countryside.
As we basked in the upscale surroundings, my wife said her caramelized onion soup was excellent. I had a delicious appetizer called filet lollipops. According to the menu, the bacon-wrapped beef filet was topped with a demi-glace Bearnaise and blue cheese from Iowa’s Maytag Dairy Farms.
It was much better than my lunch, which I had at Burger King.
In a couple of years, people in Grand Island will be able to have this same experience. The Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park will have a top-floor restaurant with the same name, Ruthie’s Steaks and Seafood.
Elite Casino Resorts, based in Iowa, owns the Davenport facility and also will own and operate the Grand Island casino.
The prices at Ruthie’s are what you’d expect from an elegant restaurant. The entrees are priced at $30 to $41. Ruthie’s signature dishes range in price from $43 to $52. Steak and chops are priced at $35 to $50. Steaks on the bone are priced at $33 to $72.
The filet lollipops appetizer cost $17. Along with our appetizers, we were served bread, which was easy to enjoy with the orange sherbet butter that came with it. When you dig into your food at Ruthie’s, you’ll be using hefty silverware.
Ruthie’s is clearly a special occasion restaurant for some.
But the rest of the casino is aimed at the middle class, carried out in a professional and comfortable manner.
We made only a brief visit to Ruthie’s because we had a big night of gambling ahead of us.
Getting to the casino requires an elevator trip downstairs.
If I had won big money, I had planned to stop at the local Alfa Romeo-Fiat dealer on the way out of town.
But I’m not what you’d call a high roller. Before I got to Davenport, I’d never even heard of Pai Gow. In Grand Island, I don’t even play Knights of Columbus bingo.
Being a good sport, my wife tried out the slots.
After sampling one machine, she turned to the penny slots, inserting a dollar.
The machine allows you to bet a penny, nickel, dime or 25 cents at a time.
Trying all of them, she was quickly down to 5 cents.
But when she hit the nickel button, she got a hot hand.
“I’m starting to see the wild side of you,” I said.
When she got back up to 60 cents, she decided to quit while she was ahead. The machine gave us a voucher to take to the cashier.
Meanwhile, I sent a photo of Kenna playing the slots to our kids.
Our oldest son, an experienced gambler, responded, “Ask where the no-limit pokers tables are, order a Casamigos neat with a twist of lime and turn that 60 cents into the title to someone’s Ford F-150.”
I have no idea what a Casamigos is. But I did appreciate the free coffee and soft drinks inside the casino.
I noticed a TV within view of the slot machines. If you gamble during the day, you can keep up with your soap opera.
In modern casinos, don’t expect to see James Bond standing at the roulette wheel.
Nobody actually spins the wheel. A machine drops the ball and spins the wheel.
My wife joked, “If I want to push a button and watch a wheel go around, I can sit at my nonfunctioning computer.”
I was more than pleased with the Draft Day Sports Lounge, also on the main floor. Not only was the quality of food good, but the meals are surprisingly substantial and moderately priced.
In ordering the homestyle meatloaf, I got a lot of food for $12. People say the smoked brisket chili and grilled ribeye are also good.
Inside the sports lounge are a large number of TVs, including a 360-degree, cylindrically shaped television in the middle of the room.
It’s not yet certain if the Grand Island casino will have a sports lounge. But at Elite Casino Resorts, the food is no gamble at all.
We also had no complaints about our hotel room.
From our perspective, the best part of the room was the walk-in shower. Without a door to deal with, a shower couldn’t be easier.
During our stay, I asked, “Are you sure the casino is open 24 hours a day?”
My wife said, “You can get up at 3 in the morning and look if you want.”
An interesting part of any casino is the parking.
Rhythm City offers valet parking. But that’s not really a consideration for most customers.
At Rhythm City, and probably all casinos, getting a good parking spot is a competitive situation.
Many of the patrons use canes and walkers. Bumper stickers and license plate holders indicate that some are veterans.
Many customers try to park close to the door because of mobility problems. There are a good number of spots close to the main entrance, and there’s a large offering of handicapped spots. Still, demand for convenient parking is high.
On Friday evening, I noticed a couple of drivers squeezed into the spots between handicapped spaces, which is prohibited. They had tickets on their windshields.
In building a casino, thoughtful owners should put as many parking spots near the entrance as possible.
I should note that the Rhythm City interior is laid out well and more compact than other casinos. Once they get inside, visitors don’t have to walk far to the casino or the two main-level restaurants.
Rhythm City does express thoughtful concern, though, for problem gamblers. Signs are posted in the restrooms saying, “Rhythm City cares about you,” and listing contact information for those worried about a gambling addiction.
As they say, “Bet with your head, not over it.”
We had a good time at Rhythm City, although we never did visit the cashier after my wife’s slot experience.
The next time we drive through Iowa, maybe we’ll stop and pick up her 60 cents.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.