Enjoying the impressive view from a high-end restaurant

DAVENPORT, Iowa — We were sitting in a top-floor restaurant, enjoying the tremendous view and the elegant atmosphere.

The sixth floor of the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport, Iowa, provides a great look at the surrounding countryside.

As we basked in the upscale surroundings, my wife said her caramelized onion soup was excellent. I had a delicious appetizer called filet lollipops. According to the menu, the bacon-wrapped beef filet was topped with a demi-glace Bearnaise and blue cheese from Iowa’s Maytag Dairy Farms.

It was much better than my lunch, which I had at Burger King.

In a couple of years, people in Grand Island will be able to have this same experience. The Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park will have a top-floor restaurant with the same name, Ruthie’s Steaks and Seafood.

Elite Casino Resorts, based in Iowa, owns the Davenport facility and also will own and operate the Grand Island casino.

The prices at Ruthie’s are what you’d expect from an elegant restaurant. The entrees are priced at $30 to $41. Ruthie’s signature dishes range in price from $43 to $52. Steak and chops are priced at $35 to $50. Steaks on the bone are priced at $33 to $72.