Entrepreneur Center gets permanent home in downtown Grand Island

“It’s not all necessarily new businesses, but certainly they can take advantage of some of the same services we offer,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Coworking space members will have access the on-site mentor, as well as access to Wi-Fi and printing services.

There is also a conference room for tenants to use.

The CCC center also boasts a soundproof “production studio” and equipment for podcasting, backdrops for photography and videos.

“Video and blogging and vlogging and podcasting has become just another one of those tools to get your product out or get your message out,” Holliday said.

The center is part of CCC’s mission to “maximize student and community success.”

“We’re literally here to serve the community, serve those entrepreneurs who have an idea for a business they want to start, but maybe don’t know what to do next to get that off the ground,” Holliday said.

There is great demand for such entrepreneurial services in the Grand Island area.