Entrepreneur Center gets permanent home in downtown Grand Island

Central Community College will open its new Entrepreneurship Center in downtown Grand Island this winter.
The 2,100-square-foot site is located at the Beltzer Centre for Business and Technology, 407 W. Third St.
CCC currently provides entrepreneurship services in Hastings and Columbus.
The Grand Island site will be CCC’s first dedicated incubator and coworking space, though, Roxann Holliday, CCC dean of business and entrepreneurship, told The Independent.
Business incubators are dedicated office spaces for entrepreneurs to launch new businesses, Holliday explained.
“The idea is that it’s below-market rates to lease the office space, and it’s a three-year lease,” she said. “Each year the rent goes up so that by the end of the third year the tenants are paying market rates.”
Tenants will have access to an onsite CCC business mentor.
“Our on-site mentor helps the business get through all those initial stages of ownership,” she said. “Very much like a chicken incubator, you help give the eggs what they need to hatch and grow so they can go out on their own.”
The coworking space is used by small businesses that need some more space to work, but it can also be used by remote workers “who needs to get out of the house and have a quiet and professional place to work,” Holliday said.
“It’s not all necessarily new businesses, but certainly they can take advantage of some of the same services we offer,” she said.
Coworking space members will have access the on-site mentor, as well as access to Wi-Fi and printing services.
There is also a conference room for tenants to use.
The CCC center also boasts a soundproof “production studio” and equipment for podcasting, backdrops for photography and videos.
“Video and blogging and vlogging and podcasting has become just another one of those tools to get your product out or get your message out,” Holliday said.
The center is part of CCC’s mission to “maximize student and community success.”
“We’re literally here to serve the community, serve those entrepreneurs who have an idea for a business they want to start, but maybe don’t know what to do next to get that off the ground,” Holliday said.
There is great demand for such entrepreneurial services in the Grand Island area.
“We’ve met with other people who are offering services to entrepreneurs,” she said. “We’ve been very deliberate about providing something to the community that is complementary to what is already being offered. We’re not here to compete with what is being offered.”
The center was expected to be opened this fall, but because of shipping delays it is expected to be open in January 2022.
“Anyone that has ordered technology or furniture lately is probably familiar with this,” Holliday said. “We’d hoped to be open by now. The space is structurally ready. We just need to receive some of the items we’ve ordered in order for it to be fully functional.”
For more information, visit www.cccneb.edu/entrepreneurship-center.