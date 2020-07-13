The Nebraska Trucking Association treated the residents of Bickford Senior Living Center in Grand Island to a special experience Monday.
Residents of Bickford looked on as Scott Gronewoller of Midwest Express unveiled a new 2020 Peterbilt 579 EPIQ.
Gronewoller also provided an overview and history of the changes in the trucking industry.
“Some truck drivers are away from their homes for more than four weeks at a time,” Gronewoller said.
“They need the same amenities as are in your apartments here.”
At $156,000, the vehicle’s notable amenities include an automatic transmission, digital logs, sleeping accommodations, fridge and microwave oven.
During the presentation, Gronewoller also said the 579 EPIQ, courtesy of Nebraska Peterbilt, demonstrates an industrywide focus on efficiencies.
“Efficiencies have become more prevalent,” Gronewoller said. “Trucks nowadays are more cost-effective, which helps drivers bring in more income.”
The new Peterbilt was a stark contrast to the trucks driven by Bickford resident Fred Larsen.
Larsen worked as a truck driver from 1960 to 1980. He said he remembered driving a 15-speed blue truck through snowstorms and blizzards.
Gronewoller also noted that Larsen worked when logs were either not required or only consisted of a thick notebook.
Seats presented another notable difference between the trucks common during Larsen’s tenure and the 579 EPIQ.
Though it may seem minor to the average driver, Gronewoller said, the seats of the 579 EPIQ provide comfort that helps truck drivers keep their focus on the road.
After Gronewoller’s presentation, residents were allowed to have their photos taken with the vehicle and query Gronewoller and Dave Zelnio, Nebraska Trucking Association director of operations and communications.
Crystal Trejo, Bickford activity director, said the association approached her with the idea for the event.
“It is an activity director’s dream whenever someone approaches you with an idea for an event,” Trejo said.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic created a situation in which the center’s normal performers and guests have been unable to come to the facility.
“We are only allowing in employees and health care workers,” Trejo said.
She said the lack of visitors has been a challenge for Bickford residents and employees.
The effect of the pandemic on the residents of senior living centers was what prompted Zelnio to reach out to Trejo.
“Recognizing folks in senior living centers have not had things to do, we wanted to provide something to do, something to remember,” he said. “We thought it would be fun to see the new technology in the truck. Back in the day, trucks did not have microwave ovens or TVs.”
