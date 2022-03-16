Equine herpes virus confirmed at Fonner Park; illness could affect races

The illness detected among horses at Fonner Park last week has been confirmed as the equine herpes virus known as EHV-1.

Lab results confirmed the presence of the virus, which affects a horse’s neurological system, on Friday evening.

On Thursday, Fonner Park placed a preliminary 21-day quarantine on barn R, which stalls more than 100 horses.

Fonner Park Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak said the track already had “established some biosecurity measures” before the lab results were conclusive.

Now, additional measures will be added.

Among other things, the starting gates are being sanitized, as are the stalls in the paddock after each race. “We are not allowing horsemen in the R barn to make contact with other horses in the stable area,” Kotulak said.

“We enacted immediate protocol and now we must adhere to and increase our measures of safety,” Kotulak said in a statement.

“In 2020, we didn’t become known as ‘The Little Track That Could’ because we gave up,” according to the statement, referring to the track’s continued operation during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Instead, we galvanized to succeed. Everyone knows they have a role to play in our return to normalcy. Sadly, there are many in the stable area now shut down from earning a paycheck to feed themselves and their horses.”

The virus can be spread through contact with other horses. Even if one horse sneezes in one stall, the contagions could be inhaled by a neighboring horse if there’s enough of a drift in the air.

So Fonner has to “ become hypervigilant in trying to stop or repress this from going any further,” Kotulak said.

Because horses stalled in barn R are not being allowed to race right now, the virus already has affected Fonner’s racing card.

If the track continues to have outbreaks or the quarantine is extended, it could affect the number of races Fonner offers or the number of horses in each race.

No horses have been euthanized since the two thoroughbreds were put to sleep last week, Kotulak said.

Some hope may come in the form of AniCell Biotech. A representative of that company, based in Chandler, Ariz., arrived at Fonner Tuesday.

AniCell has a product that is still in testing mode, Kotulak said. The company believes the product can prevent the virus from spreading “and actually eliminate the symptoms in a horse once it has contracted the virus,” Kotulak said.

Kotulak praised Dr. David Radechel, the state’s racing veterinarian.

“He has been very proactive within the last week and has continually gone above and beyond to try to get out in front of this matter,” Kotulak said. The track is “blessed to have” Radechel taking such a strong, active role, he said.

In 2016, 180 horses were quarantined at Fonner Park following three confirmed cases of EHV-1.

