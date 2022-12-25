Erica Rogers: Getting to know the new librarian

Hello! I’m excited to be writing this on behalf of the Grand Island Public Library.

My name is Erica Rogers and I’m the new technology and teen librarian. I started in Grand Island about a month ago and so far I’m loving it! I’m from Hastings, where I worked at the library for 10 years as a library assistant working with teens and their makerspace, all while getting my Master’s Degree in library science.

I’ve done a lot of things in the last decade and I am proud to bring my experiences here and to keep learning with new adventures in a new library.

Now, it’s the end of the year and we enter into a time of reflection. The week between Christmas and the New Year is always a time to think about everything that happened in the year and what you want to accomplish in the next one.

One of my goals is always to read more. I only read 12 books this year. Nonetheless, as I look back on their titles, they bring joy as I remember the stories and the time of year. Here are my three favorite books of 2022.

I was following a reading prompt to read something that was made into a movie, and nowadays that’s most books. I chose to go back and read a book that is a classic in its own right, “The Godfather,” by Mario Puzo.

The movie is an American film classic, and as always the book was even better. It had everything you loved about the movie, with added characters and subplots. I think the best thing I took from this was you don’t always have to read the next new thing, sometimes you need to catch up on the classics.

In the heat of the summer, I started reading “The Sea Witch,” by Sarah Henning. This teen novel was an origin story of the sea witch from “The Little Mermaid.” The story follows Evie, a poor girl in a small Danish coastal town who also happens to be the best friend of the crown prince. There was a third friend in their group, Anna, but she was lost too. The whole book leaves you wondering if it really is Anna or not, and how does Evie become the evil Sea Witch? It was so much fun that I had to read the sequel immediately. Plus, in the heat of the summer, it was nice to escape into an ocean environment.

Finally, I’m in love with the book I’m currently reading. It’s not a Christmas book, but it still gives me holiday vibes. The adult fiction book is “Lamb: The Gospel According to Biff, Christ’s Childhood Pal,” by Christopher Moore. First of all, if you haven’t read anything by Moore, you should. He is hilarious, but a little raunchy so beware.

This book is a satirical story of Jesus’s childhood best friend. It covers the time in the Bible that is always left a mystery, the time between Jesus’s birth and the age of 30. I’m not done reading it, but I hope to finish it this year. It’s both hilarious and kind of makes you think.

I hope that 2023 will bring even more memories and stories. I also hope that you find time to stop by the library to say hello and go on a new adventure yourself!

We have a lot of programs going on over winter break for all ages. I’m excited about the laser cut calendar puzzle class for teens planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. This fun project gives you a puzzle every day. Class size is limited, so you need to register. Give us a call at 308-385-5333 or register online at www.gilibrary.org