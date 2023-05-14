People often think that libraries are just places that hold books and read stories to children.

I like to think people are starting to realize libraries are community hubs that provide a lot of different services for people of all ages. At the heart of all of these services are technology services.

The library offers free access to computers and wifi, but it also offers printing, faxing and scanning. Not a lot of people have printers in their homes anymore, but they still need to print off shipping labels or tickets. You can even print of your hunting or fishing licenses at the library and it will cost you less than a dollar!

We are able to keep up with this simple technology with a standing kiosk that allows you to pay, print or make copies all in one spot. The Grand Island Public Library is always here to help those who need it, but the kiosk is great for people on the go, or those who are just introverted and shy.

We are getting a brand-new updated kiosk that will work faster and smoother, to further enhance your printing needs. The old kiosk gave you back change in coins only, which could be frustrating if all you have on you is a $5 bill. This new kiosk will be able to give you change back in bills as well to save you from hauling around a pocket full of quarters. Check it out to see the other ways this new kiosk will make printing easier.

Along with the kiosk, we are also in the process of getting new copiers that will be more reliable. You will notice over the next several months that all of our copiers will be upgraded to provide the best quality printing we can offer. It’s a little thing, but when you make as many prints and copies as we do at the library, a fancy new copier will be a great improvement.

Speaking of printers, we are also upgrading some printers in the makerspace. Our sublimation printer, which we use to make coffee mugs, door mats and other specialized projects, is almost five years old. We will have a new printer soon that will offer brighter colors and clearer images. We also have received a new printer that will work with the Cricut machine.

Stickers for water bottles and laptops are a lot of fun to collect and display. The Cricut machine offers the ability to make these stickers with the use of the new printer. You can upload images, print them and the Cricut will cut them out for you. We will be using this new technology to create summer reading prizes this year. We will be giving out custom stickers I’ve been designing just for the purpose of summer reading. They are all inspired by The Beatles, and our theme for the summer is “All Together Now.”

This new makerspace printer will also allow you to print custom designs to use with our button makers. We have a 2.25-inch button maker as well as a 1-inch button maker. We can help you design your buttons you can customize with images, photographs and text that are great for celebrating any occasion. They also have the option of turning into magnets for the refrigerator.

If you want to commemorate a dance recital, sports team, graduation or even a special birthday or anniversary, the button maker is a easy way to do this. It sounds simple, but it’s actually a lot of fun and kind of addicting.

As you can see, the Grand Island Public Library has a lot to offer and we appreciate all of the technology behind it all. Whether it be as simple as printing or more advanced like making custom stickers, we have the printers for you! Stop by or give us a call for more information.