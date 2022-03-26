Escaped inmate arrested after Grand Island hostage situation

Law enforcement officials safely resolved a hostage situation Saturday morning in Grand Island involving an escaped inmate and a 60-year-old man.

Tyler Manka, 27, of Grand Island, escaped the custody of Hall County Department of Corrections at about 10:19 p.m. Friday while being treated at St. Francis Medical Center.

Corrections officers, law enforcement officials and medical staff members failed to detain Manka and he fled from the medical center on foot. Manka then forced entry into an apartment in the 100 block of Stoeger Drive, which is several blocks east of the hospital.

A 60-year-old Grand Island male occupied the apartment. Manka took the man hostage and barricaded himself in one of the rooms of the apartment.

According to GIPD, “what followed were tenuous hours of negotiations and the deployment of the GIPD Tactical Response team, negotiators, additional officers, as well as members of the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, and the Nebraska State Patrol.”

At about 6 a.m. Saturday, tactical operations were turned over to SWAT “due to the length of the incident while negotiations continued.”

The situation was resolved shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday when SWAT was “able to make entry into the room, safely rescue the hostage and take Manka into custody.”

GIPD reported that the investigation is ongoing including potential new charges for Manka.

“Grand Island Police Department is thankful for the cooperation of surrounding agencies and a peaceful resolution to this incident,” GIPD Capt. Jim Deuring said in the news release.

According to prior records involving Manka:

In December 2016, he was charged with first-degree false imprisonment, use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats and third-degree domestic assault after he pointed a gun at a female companion whom he wanted to drive him around, following a domestic dispute.

During the incident, Duering said, Manka struck the woman in the face and flattened some of her tires. Manka later was arrested at different location.

In January 2019, Manka was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear for sanction and failure to stop for injury.

In February 2019, Manka was wanted for failure to appear for failure to stop, following too closely and driving during suspension.

In February 2021, Manka was arrested for allegedly stealing property from an employee locker room at CHI Health St. Francis. GIPD reported that Manka also possessed a knife that exceeded the size allowed for convicted felons.

In July 2021, Manka was arrested after a 36-year-old Grand Island man was shot in the area of 16th and Broadwell streets. Manka was arrested after a foot pursuit and after he barricaded himself in a garage at 11th Street and Ruby Avenue. After negotiations and the use of chemical munitions, Manka was taken into custody.

Manka was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and several other offenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.