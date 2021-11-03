Esports for adults, teens coming to Grand Island Parks, Recreation

Grand Island Parks and Recreation is collaborating with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company, to bring in a new program that offers players a safe and fun way to participate in a community activity from home.
Esports, which pits video game enthusiasts against one another in an organized format, is rapidly growing around the world. Some colleges have even added it to their official roster of activities.
The Grand Island Parks and Recreation program will be in a statewide arena as part of the Nebraska Esports Rec League, via GGLeagues. Players will be able participate from their own homes. By purchasing a GGLeagues winter esports pass for $40, they can compete in as many different games as they would like.
Winter 2022 season leagues, which run from January through March, include competitions from the games Rocket League, Madden21, Super Smash Bros., Fortnite and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
GGLeagues is a platform for gamers both new and experienced to compete in organized leagues. GGLeagues offers a parent handbook, however, esports is for almost any age. Grand Island Parks and Recreation will have three age groups: youth division (ages 8-12), teen division (ages 13-18) and adult division (ages 18 and older). The season starts the week of Jan. 24, 2022. The registration deadline for the winter season is Jan. 17.
GGLeagues also provides rules of code and conduct, which the platform describes on its website as, “‘GG’ stands for ‘Good Gamer.’ But GGLeagues believes in not only being good gamers, but being better people. Respect your opponents, don’t be toxic, play with integrity and have fun.”
Grand Island Parks and Recreation said in a statement: “We are excited to be offering this great new opportunity to the area. Not only will the esports experience provide players with a safe alternative to getting together in person, it also provides a great opportunity to compete in an environment for those that may not be able to or choose not to play in traditional sports.”
To play, participants must have a device – a gaming console or computer – to play on, have ownership of the game being played and the ability to play live. Games are monitored by GGLeagues.
As the regular season winds down, league winners will have the opportunity to compete for Nebraska championship. The winter season spans January-March.
Through GGLeagues, Grand Island Parks and Rec’s esports program also will include educational events, free gaming events and other activities.
Erich Bao, CEO of GGLeagues, said: “GGLeagues is excited to be partnering with Grand Island Parks and Recreation to bring esports to their community. Esports continues to grow and it’s communities like Grand Island who are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers. We are thrilled to be empowering our partners to provide fun, safe esports competitions for players of all skills and ages.”
Players need to register at https://www.giparks.com/facilities/recreation-division/esports. For more information, go to https://www.ggleagues.com/page/esports-passes. GGLeagues Parents Page is located at https://www.ggleagues.com/parents.