Esports for adults, teens coming to Grand Island Parks, Recreation

Grand Island Parks and Recreation is collaborating with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company, to bring in a new program that offers players a safe and fun way to participate in a community activity from home.

Esports, which pits video game enthusiasts against one another in an organized format, is rapidly growing around the world. Some colleges have even added it to their official roster of activities.

The Grand Island Parks and Recreation program will be in a statewide arena as part of the Nebraska Esports Rec League, via GGLeagues. Players will be able participate from their own homes. By purchasing a GGLeagues winter esports pass for $40, they can compete in as many different games as they would like.

Winter 2022 season leagues, which run from January through March, include competitions from the games Rocket League, Madden21, Super Smash Bros., Fortnite and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

GGLeagues is a platform for gamers both new and experienced to compete in organized leagues. GGLeagues offers a parent handbook, however, esports is for almost any age. Grand Island Parks and Recreation will have three age groups: youth division (ages 8-12), teen division (ages 13-18) and adult division (ages 18 and older). The season starts the week of Jan. 24, 2022. The registration deadline for the winter season is Jan. 17.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}