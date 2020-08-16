Essence Med Spa officially opened Thursday its second location in central Nebraska with a Grand Island Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.
Essence is a division of Obstetricians & Gynecologists, PC, with Dr. Tyler Adam, Dr. Todd Pankratz and Dr. Jill Fish. Its medically supervised services include:
-- Dermal fillers to smooth wrinkles and restore a more youthful appearance;
-- Laser scar removal, laser hair removal, and reversal of skin damage and spider vein therapy;
-- Hydrafacials with boosters, facials and microdermabrasion;
-- Medical-grade brands of skin care products to address acne, signs of aging, sun damage, skin radiance and resilience, discoloration, acne, wrinkles, fine lines and skin texture and brilliance and other skin concerns;
-- Medical aesthetic services such as HydraFacial, dermaplaning and chemical peels to improve skin appearance and reduce wrinkles and imperfections;
-- Chemical peels, lash and brow tinting, lash extensions and fills and waxing;
-- Customized rejuvenation packages.
According to Janelle Ali-Dinar, chief administrative officer for OBGYN and Essence Med Spa, the opportunity to expand these services strategically makes sense in advancing the best women’s care in central Nebraska, in addition to its Hastings facility.
“At Obstetricians & Gynecologists, PC, we have already established trust and a strong brand presence in the Grand Island, Hastings and surrounding communities for 40-plus years so it makes great strategic sense to expand our presence with the purchase of Pure in spring 2020,” she said.
“With a brand of ‘Your Best You,’ we want to advance women’s wellness from OBGYN best patient care to the medical spa side of business that focuses on best wellness and self-care. It’s all part of our continued commitment to total women’s health care and well-being. Additionally, this expansion allows us to participate at a higher level within the community in providing services and collaborations locally.”
Andrea Curtis, APRN, who recently was named Essence clinic director, added that her team, which also includes Tatum Hansen, aesthetician (from Pure) and six other team specialists that include clinicians, aestheticians and brand consultants, look forward to providing the unique client experience based on a customized approach of each person’s needs as it relates to the services not the services and how the person relates to them.
According to Dr. Tyler Adam, part owner, Essence Med Spa is different than other aesthetic services providers. “The key is that our services are provided under the care and supervision of physicians and highly trained staff. That provides a level of confidence and medical oversight that simply cannot be matched.”
To discover more, visit essencemedspa.net or call 308-398-1787 or text 402-463-4004 for hours and appointments.
