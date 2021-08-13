Even with six members, Racing and Gaming Commission can still vote

A seventh member doesn’t have to be appointed by the governor before the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission can take action, but several steps still need to be taken before any casino construction begins at Fonner Park, according to the commission director.

Even though the Racing and Gaming Commission has only six members right now, the commission can vote on any matter as long as it has a quorum, which is four people.

The members of the Racing and Gaming Commission are appointed by the governor and approved by the Nebraska Legislature.

The same procedure was used in the board’s previous incarnation, the Nebraska Racing Commission, which was a five-member board.

On May 25, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed LB561, the legislation that created the state Racing and Gaming Commission.

In a story in The Independent on Sunday, Fonner Park Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak said progress on a Fonner Park casino can’t be made until Ricketts appoints a seventh member to the commission.

But Tom Sage, director of the state Racing and Gaming Commission, said this week the group is freely able to act on matters as long as four members are present. The governor’s office concurs.