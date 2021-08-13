Even with six members, Racing and Gaming Commission can still vote

A seventh member doesn’t have to be appointed by the governor before the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission can take action, but several steps still need to be taken before any casino construction begins at Fonner Park, according to the commission director.
Even though the Racing and Gaming Commission has only six members right now, the commission can vote on any matter as long as it has a quorum, which is four people.
The members of the Racing and Gaming Commission are appointed by the governor and approved by the Nebraska Legislature.
The same procedure was used in the board’s previous incarnation, the Nebraska Racing Commission, which was a five-member board.
On May 25, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed LB561, the legislation that created the state Racing and Gaming Commission.
In a story in The Independent on Sunday, Fonner Park Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak said progress on a Fonner Park casino can’t be made until Ricketts appoints a seventh member to the commission.
But Tom Sage, director of the state Racing and Gaming Commission, said this week the group is freely able to act on matters as long as four members are present. The governor’s office concurs.
“I understood that an entire commission of seven was necessary to move forward with approving casino rules and regulations,” Kotulak wrote in an email Thursday. “It’s good to know that the commission may in fact function authoritatively with a quorum.
“Days after the casino initiatives passed overwhelmingly in November, Gov. Ricketts stated that he would not stand in the way of the people’s decision,” Kotulak added. “I am pleased to see that he and his office have seen to a cautious governing and advance in Nebraska’s important gaming evolution.”
The Racing and Gaming Commission already has had two meetings — June 11 and July 16.
Before any gaming applications are considered, Sage said, administrative rules and regulations need to be in place.
The gaming commission has contracted with a company called Gaming Labs International to assist in creating the state’s gaming rules and regulations.
The panel had written a rough draft of the rules and regulations, and Gaming Labs International is reviewing the draft.
“We anticipate getting those back from our gaming consultant by the end of the month,” Sage said.
Then, the rules and regulations will have to be vetted by the commission staff members, “and then we will have the industry participants give feedback,” he said.
After the rules and regulations are reviewed by the Nebraska attorney general’s office, hearings will be held. The rules then will go back to the attorney general’s office and the governor for his signature. Final ratification will be given by the Nebraska secretary of state’s office.
Sage hopes that the rules and regulations will be in place by late fall.
When gaming applications are received, background checks must be conducted.
Like other organizations that plan to offer gaming, Elite Casinos will have to apply for a gaming license for Fonner Park.
Sage said the Racing and Gaming Commission also will have to give the go-ahead before any construction begins.
A trio of ballot initiatives approved in November allows casino gambling at Nebraska’s six licensed horse racetracks. In addition to Fonner Park, the licensed tracks are Horsemen’s Park at Omaha, the Lincoln Race Course, FairPlay Park at Hastings, Ag Park at Columbus and Atokad at South Sioux City.
At the July 16 meeting, five groups submitted applications for additional racetracks. Those groups would like to build tracks at Bellevue, Norfolk, York, North Platte and Gering.
The sixth and most recent appointee to the commission is Tony Fulton of Lincoln.
The chairman of the group is Dennis P. Lee of Omaha. The other commissioners are Janell Beveridge of Paxton, Jeffrey Galyen of Norfolk, Shane Greckel of Bloomfield and Shelby Bakenhus of St. Edward.
The commission’s next meeting will be Sept. 10.