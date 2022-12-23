Even years later, you think about your father every day

Something happens every day to make me think of my father, who passed away at the age of 87 in 2013.

When I pay money to have my car fixed, I think of him. He always said it's important to maintain your own vehicle, and he was right.

Seeing copies of the American Legion and VFW Magazine makes me recall my father.

He comes to mind every year as the NFL draft approaches. My dad did his homework, trying to find the right players for the Green Bay Packers.

Like many people, he worked hard to keep the house and the yard looking good. He was always busy doing something.

He finished our basement himself – something I’m reminded of every time I see knotty pine.

At Christmas time, I think of shrimp rings and blocks of cheese. He always made sure we had plenty of both during the holidays.

I wish I knew as much about combines, tractors and grain prices as he did. He thought of himself as a farmer.

I think of him when I hear the word “slough.” We spent many fall mornings duck hunting next to a slough.

My father comes to mind when I hear about radishes, which were a key part of his diet. He also loved green onions. Those passions have been passed down to his oldest grandson.

I always think of him when we stop at a roadside motel. He used to go check the room to make sure it was good enough for his family.

Like a lot of old guys, he always complained when every gas station in town posted the same price.

I thought of him this past week, when starting your car in the morning was dicey. My father was a big believer in block heaters. He also told me not to play the radio in the winter, to preserve the battery. So I feel guilty when I do.

I automatically think of my dad when I smell cigarette smoke, and when I hear people light up with an old-fashioned lighter.

Finding pea pods on a salad always brings my father to mind. He grew peas by the truckload, and they were delicious.

Seeing an old pop-up camper takes me back to vacations in the 1960s and '70s.

My thoughts return to my dad when I hear about people eating strange foods, like pig's feet.

The other day, I saw a woman hide her car keys on top of a tire. My dad did that when we went hunting.

He comes to mind when I hear about union issues. He had very strong opinions about labor unions.

I'm reminded of him when I drive to a landfill. He always told me to be careful of nails on the ground.

When old guys put their birthday announcement in the paper, I think of my dad. He was always proud when he hit a landmark birthday.

I also think of him when I hear about bismuth. He was happy loading his shotgun shells with lead, and made no secret of it.

I'm reminded of my dad when I see drivers slow down before they drive over bumps and railroad tracks. He was always judging the shocks in a car.

Seeing an NRA sticker on a car always brings him to mind.

My thoughts turn to him when I hear people talk about a specific type of tree. My dad knew trees.

I think of him when I hear about Allis-Chalmers. When he was young, he worked at a dealership in Wisconsin.

My dad, who worked at the post office, was always talking about parcel post. When I hear that term, my thoughts zip back to him.

The mention of a dock always takes me back to cold spring days, when he labored to set up a heavy wooden dock at the lake. On those same weekends, he got the furnace going and went beneath the floor to turn the water on.

I always think of him when I see guys using a handsaw, a level or a crescent wrench.

It's obvious my dad was a hard worker. He set a good example, and showed me how to be responsible.

I owe him a lot for teaching me how to be a good person.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.