Event Sunday at Hastings cemetery

The 10th annual Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children will take place Sunday afternoon at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

The ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Unborn Baby Memorial headstone, just to the left of the main cemetery circle drive. The cemetery is at 1246 N. Elm.

The memorial service will open with a prayer by the Rev. Micah Gaunt of Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings, followed by the featured speaker, Pastor Tom Murray of Juniata Community Church. The event will also include a small small balloon release.

The gathering is meant "to remind the community that abortion is not just a political issue," says a news release from South Central Nebraska Right to Life.

The Day of Remembrance is organized by three national anti-abortion groups — Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, Priests for Life and the Pro-Life Action League.

The first National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children was held in September 2013 to mark the 25th anniversary of the burial of several hundred abortion victims in Milwaukee.

The news release says the ceremony is meant "to humanize the unborn victims of abortion by raising awareness of their burial places. The bodies of tens of of thousands of aborted children have been retrieved from trash bins, landfills and other locations and buried at more than 50 grave sites across the country."