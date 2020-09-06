Event to focus on power line safety during harvest
Safety around power lines always should be top of mind when operating large farm equipment, and Nebraska Public Power District, Nebraska Extension and the University of Nebraska Medical Center Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health are partnering together to spread awareness about potential dangers as harvest season approaches.
They will be hosting events that will feature a “Look Up and Look Out” custom combine and an ATV and grain bin entry safety simulator. First responders will be on hand to provide education on how to exit machinery safely in case of contact with a downed power line or pole structure.
“We want to make sure farmers and equipment operators who are working around power lines know what precautions need to be taken in order to perform their work safely,” says Scott Walz, NPPD transmission and distribution construction and maintenance manager.
“If a piece of equipment gets too close to a power line or makes contact with a line it can result in serious or fatal injuries, and our main concern is that people are able to go home safe at the end of the workday. Hopefully these events will help remind people to keep a focus on safety.”
One event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the York County Fairgrounds in York. It is open to the public and will all be outdoors to encourage social distancing.
Attendees are encouraged to wear masks at the event, where CDC guidelines will be in place. Lunch will be provided.
